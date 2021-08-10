See the latest innovations in technology, navigation, communications and safety at the 2021 Southampton Boat Show.

Taking place from 10-19 September 2021, the event at Mayflower Park is expected to attract 100,000 visitors over 10 days.

Here’s the Yachting Monthly team’s pick of recent product launches to look out for:

VESPER CORTEX

Fixed VHF radio with AIS and remote monitoring

Price: £1,930

The game-changing Vesper Cortex integrates a Digital Selective Calling (DSC) VHF radio with up to 10 handsets, a Class B+ SOTDMA smart AIS transceiver, co-ordinated antenna sharing, anchor watch, MOB tracking, WiFi gateway, remote monitoring and verbal alarms.

On display in the Ocean Hall on the Marathon Leisure and Cactus Navigation stands.

CortexVHF.com

LEWMAR EPSILON

‘Super high holding power’ anchor

Price: From £168

Lewmar’s Epsilon anchor, awarded Super High Holding Power certification by Lloyd’s Register, boasts a unique winged design with a concaved fluke; ballast-tipped keel; the same self-righting geometry as its predecessor the Delta; self-launching characteristics; and a sleek bow profile.

For 20-90ft yachts. In galvanised or stainless steel. Find it on the Ocean Chandlery stand J232.

Buy it now on eBay

Buy it now from Force 4

OCEAN SAFETY JON BUOY GLO LITE

Man overboard recovery aid

Price: £583

Ocean Safety’s Jon Buoy Glo Lite is designed to ease man overboard recovery by boosting a casualty’s visibility and buoyancy.

Retro-reflective technology enhances high-visibility fabric to aid location.

An accepted replacement for the Danbuoy horseshoe, drogue, light and whistle.

Stand E023.

Oceansafety.com

Hydro-generating electric outboard motor

Price: £1,650

The first regenerative charging electric outboard motor, 1kW, 3hp equivalent.

Over 4 knots, the hydro-generation can be activated, removing any ‘range anxiety’.

Designed by ePropulsion for tenders, small yachts and day-sailers up to 1.5 tonnes, the foldable tiller outboard weighs 19.3kg.

Stand number W040.

www.epropulsion.uk

ICOM IC-M94DE

Handheld VHF radio with AIS

Price: £1,930

This truly handheld device can be taken from vessel to vessel, enabling VHF communication, Digital Selective Calling (DSC) plus the ability to observe maritime traffic with its in-built AIS receiver.

The IC-M94DE is innovative both in its technology and the way it offers freedom and safety to the user.

It also boasts noise-cancelling technology, buoyancy, and a competitive price.

Stand E030.

Buy it now on CactusNav.com

icomuk.co.uk

OSCAR ONE 320

Collision avoidance system

Price: From £8,646

The 24/7 lookout, Oscar Navigation’s OSCAR ONE 320 is the first ‘affordable’ automated collision avoidance system.

AI-based image recognition algorithms reliably detect objects in the water and alert crew to collision risk.

The 190 x 143 x 106mm system weighs 990g and encompasses two thermal cameras, a colour camera and processing unit.

Oscar Navigation spokesman Patrick Haebig said: ‘OSCAR operates in the blind spot that radar and AIS misses, identifying otherwise invisible small craft, buoys and floating objects.

‘It can also support search efforts in Man Overboard situations.’

Stand J377.

Oscar-navigation.com

C-MAP REVEAL

Shaded-relief digital cartography

Price: £168

C-MAP’s cutting-edge REVEAL cartography can overlay bathymetry in a range of different ways – contours for the map-minded or an astonishingly realistic colour-shaded view that renders the seabed in 3D.

It includes full-featured vector charts; custom depth shading; tides and currents; marina port plans; harbour and approach details; aerial photography; satellite overlay and dynamic raster charts.

Stand number J372.

www.c-map.com

Other new product launches

B&G Nemesis

Sailing display

Price: £3,260

See the first public showing of B&G‘s Nemesis multi-function display on stand J372.

Nemesis is designed to be seen from all angles and distances on-board, whether sited on the mast or in the cockpit.

It features a bright IPS SolarMax HD touch screen, with super-wide viewing angles that is clear to see even when wearing polarised sunglasses; adjustable data sizes, palettes and backlighting.

The customisable display can be mounted in either portrait or landscape, a drag and drop editor provides a wide choice of graphical gauges, SailSteer, tank levels, digital data, IP camera views, histograms and images.

This gives sailors the freedom to select the data, palettes, set size and position that they want or choose from a choice of pre-selected built-in dashboards and templates.

Additional automatic context modes allow users to choose the sailing data they want to display based on point of sail or sailing mode: Upwind, Reaching, Downwind or Pre-start.

Cruising Association app update

A major upgrade to the CA’s CAptain’s Mate app is set for full launch in the autumn, the largest since it was first introduced to members in 2012.

This has been over a year in development and promises to reveal significant improvements and a host of new resources.

CAptain’s Mate has been completely redesigned and reconfigured, exclusively for CA members and all visitors to the CA stand J419 can demo the preview version.

Rolly Tasker furlers

New exhibitor Rolly Tasker UK will be showcasing 10 mini sails, each constructed the way the real sail would be made, demonstrating every detail from seams with triple stitching, radial patches, batten pockets and tack reinforcements to luff sliders, reefs, and even draft stipes.

The mini sails also cover the different levels of construction and different fabrics from cross cut and radial cut Dacron, to cruising and race laminates.

Rolly Tasker will also feature a new range of furlers for Asymmetric and Code Zero sails with torsion lines.

Manufactured by Sveggen in France, designed to be ‘extremely easy and comfortable to handle’, these furlers are available in three sizes for yachts ranging from 20-60ft, priced from £850.

Kemp Sails Anchor Vane

Kemp Sails, which carries out all its sail design and manufacturing in the UK, will be showcasing its new Anchor Vane, an innovative product designed to stabilise the boat to the breeze whilst at anchor.

Behind-the-scenes technology

Dolphin Sails, which has recently expanded into a new manufacturing facility on the South Coast, alongside its two manufacturing lofts in Essex, will be showcasing the technology used to create its sails, covers and awnings.

Investment into scanners and data capture tools, and design software has enabled Dolphin to reduce the amount of template cloth – which is plastic waste – from conventional plastic patterning techniques.

Paul Austin, sales and south coast manager at Dolphin, said Southampton was ‘a perfect show for meeting new customers along with catching up with old ones and hearing about their adventures or getting feedback for product development on what we have produced.’

40i electric winch

Seldén’s E40i electric winch and Synchronised Main Furling (SMF) system will be making their debut at the 2021 Southampton Boat Show.

Both are designed to enable easier sail handling especially with limited crew on board.

Suitable for yachts up to 50ft, the SMF system is being fitted on new yachts as well as retrofitted on existing craft.

Sam Vaughan, head of sales at Selden Mast, said: ‘With only a handful of regional shows in the last few months, which have been much more focused on boat sales, the 2021 Southampton Boat Show is an ideal opportunity to showcase the products we’ve launched over the pandemic period and introduce the Seldén brand to all the new aftermarket boat owners which have resulted from this period where travel has been restricted and alternative activities sought.’

Harken Marine grip

Harken’s new products at the 2021 Southampton Boat Show include the innovative Marine grip, a non-absorbent and non-abrasive tape which provides superior grip without damage to footwear, clothing, wetsuits or skin.

VETUS electric propulsion systems

VETUS will be exhibiting two complete electric propulsion systems for the first time at the 2021 Southampton Boat Show.

The E-POD package, designed for installation in the vessel’s stern, and the E-LINE range, which is designed as a standard in-board diesel engine replacement.

The E-LINE and E-POD systems are the only electric propulsion solutions with ‘active motor braking’, providing optimum control of the boat, with no delay, direct movement and total control.

Both solutions can be used in conjunction with a VETUS BOW PRO proportional bow or stern thruster and can be supplied as complete system including thrusters and steering components to fully outfit a vessel.

LaPasserella electric gangway

Timage will be demonstrating their new eco-friendly LaPasserella electric gangway and LaScala electric bathing ladder to visitors.

Timage will also be launching a new range of intelligent yacht control systems – Sentry Remote Switch and Sentry MFD App – which enables one-touch and remote control of electrical systems on board, and, as another show launch exclusive, the Powering steering column digital switching system from Gussi Italia.

Aegina water purification unit

British designer and manufacturer PRP Optoelectronics will be revealing Aegina, the world’s first Class A UVC LED Water Purification Unit at the show.

Aegina is designed to provide a lifetime solution creating pure drinking water from stored water or from an unknown water source.

Its low power means it can be run off a battery and is easy to maintain, and it reduces the need for plastic water bottles.

Focus on sustainability

Organiser British Marine has pledged to make the 52nd edition of the Southampton Boat Show the most sustainable and environmentally-friendly show yet.

Jeckells, which will be showcasing performance cruising sails and sail handling systems has found ways to reduce wastage and support the local community from its sail-making activities.

Chris Jeckells, who has personally been exhibiting at the Southampton Boat Show for 40 years, said: ‘Our multi-colour spinnakers are extremely popular. We use offcuts to make these multi coloured spinnakers, and we also supply many local schools with the off cuts that we cannot use, so very little wastage goes into land fill.’

SOUTHAMPTON BOAT SHOW TICKET DISCOUNT CODE

Use the discount code YM21 to receive two adult ‘Any One Day’ tickets for £34, rather than the full price of £26.50 per ticket.

Concessions, hospitality and other ticket deals can be found on the show’s website.