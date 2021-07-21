Southampton Boat Show 2021: Tickets now on sale

Tickets are now available for the Southampton Boat Show 2021, which is scheduled to run from 10-19 September

The event will be held at Mayflower Park and is scheduled to run from 10-19 September.

Last year, a smaller version of the show – Boats 2020 – was cancelled at the last minute due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southampton Boat Show 2021 will be the 52nd edition and will include a new show layout and the usual temporary marina hosting over 300 boats.

British Marine organises the show.

Its CEO, Lesley Robinson said: ‘We’re excited by the changes which will make it unlike any previous Southampton show,’

‘Our outdoor setting, with Europe’s largest temporary marina capable of hosting over 300 craft, and a new show layout which connects the water’s edge with the historic Southampton City walls and Westquay Shopping Centre has enabled us to really push the boundaries this year with a myriad of incredibly exciting features for all ages.’

The new show layout will have clearly defined zoned areas, taking visitors on a journey through the different types of watersports activities.

The onshore On The Water stage will include demonstrations by flyboarders and jet-ski freestylers.

On land, the new Festival Green area is host to family entertainment, with music playing throughout the day and into the early evening and street food stalls.

On the water, the Rockley Watersports Get-A-Float experiences will offer stand up paddleboarding, kayaking and dinghy sailing, through to Try-A-Boat sessions on RIBS, powerboats, sailing yachts, and motor cruisers.

The historic 1919 square-rigged Tall Ship Morgenster will sail daily from the show with visitors on board, and the passenger cruiser Island Scene will make regular passenger sailings throughout the event.

Running over 10 days, advance tickets for the Southampton Boat Show 2021 can now be purchased online at www.southamptonboatshow.com.

Tickets cost from just £14 per day for key workers, NHS and emergency staff, armed forces, students and those with other concessions, with Monday-Thursday adult tickets at £21 and tickets for both Fridays and the weekends costing £25.50 per day.

Up to two children aged 15 or under are permitted free entry to the show with every paying adult.

For those wanting a VIP experience, the Captain’s Club offers a range of limited number Gold, Silver and Bronze packages.

These premium experiences include private entry to the show, with access to an exclusive hospitality lounge where visitors are greeted with a welcoming glass of Prosecco.

Throughout the day, Captain’s Club ticket holders will also have access to a private pay bar and, depending on the package chosen, further exclusive treats include a fine dining experience, a thirty-minute RIB ride or one-hour powerboat experience on a Fairline Phantom 48.

Captain’s Club packages start at just £89 per person.

‘We’re incredibly excited that the Southampton International Boat Show that everyone knows, and loves is back, and this year with an entirely new feel and look making it different to any previous event,’ said British Marine’s head of events Mark Ring.

‘We’ve created additional dedicated areas to create a destination for all watersports enthusiasts. Above all, through working closely with Southampton City Council the event will be run strictly in accordance with the Government’s latest Step 4 event guidelines to ensure everyone can enjoy themselves in a safe and happy environment,’ added Ring.

The show is open from 9.30am to 6.30pm, with the Festival Green area remaining open to enjoy outdoor refreshments, food and entertainment until 9.30pm each evening.