Innovative sailing gear from the DAME R&D Excellence awards

Our pick of the best of the DAME Research and Development Excellence in Adversity award entries from METSTRADE Connect 2020

It was all change for the world’s largest marine competition – the Design Award METSTRADE (DAME) 2020 – due to celebrate its 30th year.

The prestigious marine equipment awards typically attract more than 120 products across seven categories.

Logistical and safety concerns regarding COVID-19 made it impossible to proceed with the usual stringent judging arrangements and physical appraisal.

The DAME R&D Excellence in Adversity Award was conceived as a one-off, virtually-judged replacement to celebrate those who have used design in innovative ways and kept R&D efforts rolling despite lockdowns.

TEMO·450

ELECTRIC OUTBOARD

**AWARD WINNER**

£1,321

Combining the lightness of an oar – less than 5kg – with the power of an outboard engine, the TEMO 450 has ‘completely reinvented electric outboard motors.’

It beat a strong field of 47 entries to claim the special DAME Research and Development Excellence in Adversity prize at METSTRADE Connect 2020’s virtual awards.

Made in France, inspired by urban mobility and electro-portability, TEMO 450 has a 450W motor and a propulsive power of 200W. It is designed to offer easy, undemanding trips for a 3m-long tender carrying three people, and mooring manoeuvres for sailing boats up to 500kg.

DAME jury chairman Andre Hoek said: ‘The TEMO is modern, yet hints at long-tail motors in Asia and sculling oars on the transoms of small dinghies.’

Kit includes the 450W motor, 220V charger, rowlock attachment, security device – safety strap and magnetic key – and microfibre cloth.

temofrance.com

BALTIC SAFETY ATHENA

WOMEN’S FITTED LIFEJACKET

£149

An inflatable lifejacket developed to achieve the best possible fit for women. Placing the 33G CO2 auto inflation valve horizontally under the bust gives the slimline lifejacket a better fit.

This neat and flexible 165N jacket is fully adjustable. It comes with padding for extra comfort and an airy mesh lining.

Athena is also lightweight, easy to put on — you don’t have to thread it over your head — and easily closed with Velcro and a quick-release buckle.

Available in one size for 40-120kg, and a chest width of 70-140cm.

Colour options: white/pink, navy/white, and black/grey.

www.baltic.se

AIRMAR DST810

SMART MULTISENSOR

£399.99

In addition to promising accurate water depth, temperature and 5Hz speed-through-water output, the Airmar DST810 Smart Multisensor features an integrated attitude sensor for heel and trim data.

That data, together with Airmar’s simple calibration tool, CAST App, makes heel- compensated speed calibration fast, intuitive and independent of onboard instruments.

DST810 stores, configures and delivers data to the NMEA 2000 network.

www.airmar.com

EFOY HYBRID POWER

FUEL CELL & LITHIUM BATTERY

From £3,636

EFOY Hybrid Power is an energy package consisting of the EFOY fuel cell as the power generator, which fully automatically recharges the EFOY lithium battery as the power storage device.

Both the EFOY fuel cell and EFOY lithium battery are 100% self-sufficient, environmentally-friendly and quiet.

The four-product range starts with the 40W EFOY 80 (£2,273, plus battery £1,363) which has 80Ah maximum load capacity, is 448 x 198 x 275mm and weighs 6.5kg.

www.my-efoy.com

SAHARA MK2

AUTOMATIC BILGE PUMP SERIES

Sahara Mk2 from Mercury Marine is the only automatic bilge pump. It eliminates air-locks using its patented X-Air Impeller, which ejects trapped air in the pump and pipework.

External mounting feet and an integrated outlet reduce time and effort when fitting and the pump cartridge can be serviced from hard-to-reach areas using only one hand.

It claims to be the most reliable automatic bilge pump in freshwater and saltwater applications.

SAILMON MAX

TRAINING AND RACING DEVICE

£819

MAX is a training and racing instrument for the dinghy and sportsboat market.

This compact, wireless and portable device is designed to enable sailors to sail faster, higher and improve their skills.

MAX is the first sailing instrument with a free accompanying app to provide insight, save or review data.

Features include: measurements and logging; boat speed; heading, heel, pitch; position, speed and course over ground; augmented apparent wind angle and speed, true wind angle, speed and direction, using NMEA sensors.

www.sailmon.com

OSCAR ONE 320

COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM

**AWARD RUNNER UP**

£11,758

BSB Artificial Intelligence OSCAR is the first ‘affordable’ automated collision avoidance system and has proved particularly popular among competitors in the latest Vendée Globe race.

AI-based image recognition algorithms reliably detect objects in the water and alerts the crew in case of collision risk. It is designed to be the 24/7 lookout.

OSCAR ONE 320 combines two thermal cameras, a colour camera and processing unit, into one 190 x 143 x 106mm system, that weighs 990g.

www.oscar-navigation.com

SPIRIT 1.0 EVO

ELECTRIC OUTBOARD MOTOR

From £1,989

Spirit 1.0 Evo is the first-ever hydro- generation electric outboard motor, 1kW, and 3hp equivalent. Over

4 knots, the hydro generation can be activated.

At 5 knots, you will have approximately 50W recharging power. At 8 knots, 200W. At 10 knots, 330W.

For tenders, small yachts and day-sailers up to 1.5 tonnes, sailors will be worry-free from range anxiety when replacing gasoline outboards with Spirit 1.0 Evo.

At 19.3kg, the foldable tiller outboard is designed to be within the comfortable manual handling load.

www.epropulsion.uk

FURUNO SCX-20

SATELLITE COMPASS

**AWARD RUNNER UP**

£896

SCX-20 is the most compact marine satellite compass, with a revolutionary quad-antenna and six-baseline architecture to output accurate, stable heading, pitch, roll and heave information for all of your electronics.

Traditionally, a satellite compass calculates heading using one baseline between two antennas.

Using four separate GNSS antennas, the SCX-20 can calculate heading information using any one of the six baselines drawn and sets a new standard for reliability and performance to enhance electronics such as radar, fish finder, sonar and autopilot.

