Southampton Boat Show 2022: What to see

Theo Stocker takes a look at the highlights for cruising sailors at this year’s show, which runs 16-25 September

After a summer out on the water, boat show season is upon us once more. There are still plenty of sailing days left, but the arrival of the Southampton Boat Show 2022 signals that it might just be time to start thinking about the upgrades and gizmos your boat ‘needs’ as well as the less glamorous jobs over winter.

The boat show is a great place to bag a bargain, from folding props to solar panels.

It is also a chance to nosy around a host of shiny new boats, whether you’re in the market for one or not – it’s fun to dream.

Having said that, the last couple of years have seen yachts new and old selling like hot cakes, thanks in part to the Covid effect that seems to have reminded people that you don’t have to go overseas for stunning coastlines and adventures afloat.

While many boatbuilders’ order books are still full, things may be calming down to more normal levels. The chances are, if you’re in the market for a new boat, there are deals to be done.

With that in mind, the Yachting Monthly team have trawled through the boats and gadgets that are planned to appear at the show.

There are bound to be plenty that haven’t been announced yet that you’ll have to discover yourself, but here is our selection of what we think is worth a look at in the sailing sections of Southampton International Boat Show.

Ticket discount for the Southampton Boat Show 2022

The 53rd Southampton International Boat Show runs from 16 to 25 September, open from 1000 to 1800 every day.

YM readers can use the discount code YM22 to receive two adult general admission tickets for £39.99, rather than the full price of £32 per single ticket. Concessions, hospitality and other ticket deals can be found on the website: www.southamptonboatshow.com

Meet the YM team

Back in our usual spot, Yachting Monthly will be on stand E001, ready for subscription renewals with prizes to be won and books to be bought.

The editorial team will be around and about on a few of the days. If you see us, do say hello, or leave your name on the stand and we’ll get back to you.

We will also be hosting gin and tonic drinks on the B&G stand (J372) at 1530 on Friday 16 September for the prize-giving of the Brian Black Memorial Award 2022.

Come along, grab a drink, and hear about the amazing stories submitted to this competition.

To hear more from us, the editors of Yachting Monthly, Practical Boat Owner, and a couple of other magazines will be interviewed on the Foredeck Stage on the afternoon of Friday 16 September. Keep an eye out for timings nearer the day.

Flagship Yachts

Show debuts: Beneteau Oceanis Yacht 54, Hallberg-Rassy 57, Dufour 56

Big boats have been big. The demand for more comfort, more luxury and more performance aligns comfortably with boat builders’ preference for selling larger boats.

Among the 50-something flagship models that will be on the pontoons is the Beneteau Oceanis Yacht 54, the Hanse 548 and 588, and Hallberg-Rassy’s 57.

If it’s pure luxury you’re after, it might be the baby of the range but the Swan 48 is definitely worth a look, as are the Spirit yachts for their sheer workmanship.

Rustler, a stalwart of the show, will be there with its lovely little 24-foot dayboat, as well as the bluewater-ready 42, whose encapsulated keel, skeg-hung rudder and heavy displacement will please traditionalists.

Contest Yachts will be there too.

Continues below…

Show debuts: Dazcat 1295, Dragonfly 32 Evolution, Dragonfly 40, Fountaine Pajot Isla 40, Fountaine Pajot Elba 45, Lagoon 50

Catamarans have also been booming, driven partly by those giving up life on land, at least for some of the year to sail to follow the trade winds for warmer climes.

There will be a dozen or so multihulls to have a wander around.

For those with performance in mind, the trimarans, from the diminutive, all-new Astus 22.5 with its hulls drawn by the legendary team at VPLP, to the Dragonfly 32, and relatively new flagship, the 40.

As far as fast cats go, the Dazcat 1295 should certainly be on your list.

If it’s space you’re after, Fountaine Pajot is showing the Isla 40 and Elba 45, and Lagoon will have its 42 and 50 on the pontoons.

Gear & Chandlery

There is a wealth of equipment, chandlers, and sailmakers at the show.

If your genoa is looking a bit tired, or your halyards are getting frayed, the boat show is a great place to see lots of the main sail lofts and riggers side by side to compare their wares, discuss what you need and strike a deal.

One of the fun things about wandering around a boat show, however, is stumbling across completely unexpected things you never knew you needed, but now really want to have.

Whether it’s an expedition rowing boat for the sea or an inflatable rowing catamaran, dinghies you can fold, stack, nest, inflate, or sail (or all of them at once), it’ll be at the show.

If you’re wanting to go green with your sailing, have a look at Entropy Resins’ bio-based epoxy, Marlec’s renewable power solutions (other brands available!), or check in with The Green Blue.

There are also more and more companies offering electric boat propulsion solutions, and while the front-runners E-Propulsion and Torqeedo are there, Bellmarine and Fischer Panda are also showing their electric inboard motors.

If you’ve still got energy, don’t miss the maritime art for sale.

There’s a new clothing and safety kit brand Mustang Survival, that are worth having a look at, and who wouldn’t want a Yamaha inflatable jet ski (sadly only for children).

And when your feet can take it no more, grab a beer and a chair, and catch up with some old friends.

Dinghies & tender highlights: GlideTide rowing boat, Row and Sail X-cat, Folding Rib, DinghyGo, Spearfish, Boatworld air floor tenders, Explorer nesting dinghy

Green sailing debuts: Entropy resins bio based epoxy resins, Hempel Silic One antifoul, Marlec renewable power, The Green Blue

Electric propulsion: Bellmarine, Fischer Panda, E-Propulsion, Torqeedo

Day Boats

Show debuts: Astus 22.5, Swallow Baycruiser 23, Nicholson 31 Liberty Jane, Waverley sailing dinghy.

Highlights: VIKO S21, Drascombe

While size is king, there is an undercurrent of much lower cost small boats to see.

As usual, the likes of the Cornish Crabber, Drascombe Lugger and Longboat will be there, as will innovative Welsh yard, Swallow Yachts, with its Bayraider, and the larger Baycruiser 23. Viko Yachts’ trailer sailing S21 will be on the water if the Tofinou dayboats are slightly out of budget – even if they are lovely to look at (and sail).

The Astus 22.5 trimaran is worth a look. There aren’t many trailer sailers that can sail at over 10 knots without heeling, even if accommodation is on the bijou side.

Not a new boat, by quite some margin, but the Nicholson 31 owners’ association have got the N31 Liberty Jane on the pontoons.

As far as affordable cruising yachts go, this is something of a classic.

For proper micro-cruising adventures, the lugged-rigged GRP Waverley sailing dinghy is pretty and could make for fun pottering.

Cruisers on the pontoon at the Southampton Boat Show 2022

Show debuts: Dehler 38SQ, Dufour 470, GT325 (off site), Hallberg-Rassy 400, Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 380, Moody DS41

Then of course, there are the more mainstream cruising boats, of which there are more than enough to fill your boots.

At the performance end of things, Arcona has its updated Arcona 385 and 435 at the show, the Dehler 38SQ is worth a look and Salona and X-Yachts will also be in attendance.

There are some interesting smaller boats around the 30-35ft mark, including the new Dufour 32, the Beneteau Oceanis 30.1 and the Hanse 348.

Of note is also the British-built GT325 and while the yard just has a stand at the show, the actual boat will be available for test sailing at the nearby Ocean Village marina.

Enjoyed reading Southampton Boat Show 2022: What to see?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.