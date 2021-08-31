Southampton Boat Show 2021: Foredeck Stage line-up

Yachting Monthly expert Ben Sutcliffe-Davies will be hosting on the Foredeck Stage at the Southampton Boat Show 2021

From what to look for when buying a second hand boat to offshore adventures, Yachting Monthly experts will be among the speakers keeping audiences entertained at the 2021 Southampton Boat Show.

The event, which is expected to run from 10-19 September, is being held at Southampton’s Mayflower Park.

Speakers at the Foredeck Stage will include surveyor Ben Sutcliffe-Davies, who regularly contributes to Yachting Monthly.

He will be talking about the importance of a marine survey prior to buying a boat, highlighting the most common issues which occur.

Hear Ben Sutcliffe-Davies at the Foredeck Stage on 10 September at 1045; 11, 12, 14, 18 September at 1700; 15 September at 1100; 19 September at 1030 and 1700.

It is just over a year until the Golden Globe Race starts and British hopeful Ian Herbert-Jones will be sharing his preparations for the event with show goers.

Ian is one of seven British skippers planning on taking part in the nonstop solo round the world yacht race.

Hear Ian Herbert-Jones at the Foredeck Stage on 11 September at 1630 and 19 September at 1600.

Race chairman of the Golden Globe Race, Don McIntyre will also be talking about offshore racing, covering the 2022 Golden Globe Race, the retro Whitbread Round the World race – the 2023 Ocean Globe Race and the 2024 Mini Globe Race.

Topics include how to build a 5.8m boat to race around the world and the latest plans for the Ocean Globe Race.

Hear Don McIntyre at the Foredeck Stage on 10 September at 1300; 11 & 18 September at 1230 and 12 September at 1530.

Following the success of the British Sailing Team in the Olympic Games, the RYA Director of Racing and Volvo Ocean Race winner, Ian Walker will be hosting a question and answer session.

Hear Ian Walker at the Foredeck Stage on 11 September at 1330.

British Paralympic sailor Hannah Stodel will be joined by a number of guests to discuss opportunities and accessibility in sailing.

Hannah first competed in the 29er class. holding the mixed World Championship title, before being selected for the Sonar Development Squad.

In the 2004 and 2008 Paralympic Games she competed as the only woman racing in the Sonar keelboat class, and her team have won the Sonar World Championships three times.​

She is now campaigning to race in the Vendée Globe.

Hear Hannah Stodel at the Foredeck Stage on 10 September at 1400.

Full details of the Foredeck Stage line-up at the 2021 Southampton Boat Show can be found here.