Saffier SL 46 first look: a daysailer ready for fun sailing

Dutch yard Saffier has a reputation for stylish, quick daysailers. While their origins lie in their smaller 6.5m and 8m cabin boats, the yard has seen real growth in its SE range, standing for Saffier Elegance.
These boats are highly refined daysailers that merely nod to the possibility of staying on board overnight if required.
This spaciousness is achieved by pushing the helm forward into the boat’s centre for fun sailing.
The SE 27 and SE 33 have been around for a while now, and have impressed with lively performance, while being easy to single hand.
Other cruising yachts in the range include the newer SE 24 Lite, which offers a sportier experience.
The SE 37 Lounge does just that, too, with a vast cockpit and a very comfortable lounge below, with enough space to boil a kettle or pop champagne.
The SL 46 (Saffier Luxury) is Saffier’s first foray into large cruising yachts.
While the boat retains the distinctive helm position ahead of the mainsheet and large lounging area aft, the SL 46 is much more on a par with other performance cruisers this size.
Styling is distinctly modern, using clean, minimal lines and ‘luxury materials’ to create ‘wow factor’ amid a sensible layout.
The Med and North daysailers
The boat comes in two variants – Med and North in recognition of where most of their clients are likely to cruise.
The big difference between the two daysailers is the wide open transom with easy access to the water of the Med version.
On the North version, the aft deck has been raised to create a tender garage beneath cushioned lounging space.
The performance promises to be lively for these cruising yachts.
Vacuum- infused vinylester resin over a Divinycell core has kept the weight under 11 tonnes with a 30% ballast ratio in a 2.2m cast iron keel and a lead bulb for a lower centre of gravity.
Signature Saffier Styling
Below decks, there’s a spacious galley, large saloon with chart table, and what looks like good amounts of stowage.
An owner’s cabin forward is huge, and includes a dressing table and sink, though no heads, sharing instead the aft heads with the two double cabins.
This is new ground for Saffier, but it looks to be a top-quality yacht for proper cruising and fun sailing, if the numbers and Saffier’s track record are anything to go by.
Saffier SL 46 specifications
LOA: 14.90m / 48ft 11in
HULL LENGTH: 13.75m / 45ft 1in
LWL: 13.75m / 45ft 1in
BEAM: 4.45 / 14ft 7in
DRAUGHT: 2.20m / 7ft 3in (Race 2.60m / 8ft 6in)
SAIL AREA: 118m2 / 1,249 sq ft
BALLAST: 3,200kg / 7,055 Lbs
DISPLACEMENT: 10,900kg / 24,031 Lbs
PRICE: base €580,000 ex VAT (ca. £498,600)
CONTACT: Saffier Yachts Website
