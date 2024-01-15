Saffier SE 24 first look: a fun little speedster

Realistically the realistically, the Saffier SE 24 is for you to just enjoy blasting about with a grin on your face on daysails

Dutch yard Saffier really knows how to make fun, fast boats that are a doddle to sail solo or shorthanded. The Saffier SE 24 features a hull that is wide with flat aft sections and a long waterline, coupled with a meagre 1,200kg displacement and decent 450kg ballast (37.5%) on a deep L-keel of lead.

The upwind sail area isn’t huge, but stick up the 41m2 Code Zero or 48m2 gennaker, set from the end of the carbon bowsprit, and you’ll easily be planing and hitting some serious speeds downwind.

There are three depth options for the keel between 1.00m and 1.44m for sailing in shoal areas. Though it’s a fixed keel, the boat is trailable and can be launched from a single lifting point.

Tiller steering controls a deep single balanced spade rudder for an immediate and rewarding helming experience. Lines are led aft to the coachroof, while the mainsheet is taken from a traveller across the aft deck to a cleating block mounted on the cockpit sole forward of the tiller. Winches for the offwind sails are set outboard of the coamings. Enclosing the aft end of the cockpit is a large raised sun pad, leaving the cockpit feeling pretty secure for a small boat.

Electric propulsion is a huge part of the boat’s concept, with a 3.5kW Torqeedo pod drive and solar panels built into the coachroof. There is enough integrated solar panel capacity designed in to charge the 3.5kW Torqeedo battery for the electric drive (estimated to be 70% lighter than diesel propulsion). The instrument displays can be removed to recharge at home or in the car.

Life below is pretty spartan – there’s a double berth forward and settees either side, with space for a portapotti under them and a drawer fridge below the companionway hatch. You could stay on it overnight, but any entertaining of guests will be done on deck rather than down below – there’s got to be a price for the elegant lines and low freeboard.

This is a boat that is going to appeal to those who want a simple boat without any extra clobber for some serious sailing enjoyment, whether you’ve got friends coming along or not. It’s unlikely to be raced, but would have the pace to do well at a bit of fun club sailing. More realistically, you’ll just enjoy blasting about with a grin on your face on daysails to the nearest beach, restaurant or harbour.

Saffier SE 24 specifications

LOA: 8.00m / 26ft 3in

Hull length: 7.10m / 23ft 4in

LWL: 7.10m / 23ft 4in

Beam: 2.40m / 7ft 10in

Draught: 1.00m (3ft 3in) / 1.30m (4ft 3in) / 1.44 m (4ft 9in)

Sail area: 31m2 / 334sq ft

Displacement: 1,200kg / 2,646 lbs

Ballast: 450kg / 992 lbs

Price: From €69,900

Contact: www.saffieryachts.com

