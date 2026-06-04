Charity Bounty & Hope gives children in need a healthy lunch and a sailing adventure

Bounty & Hope runs a ‘Fit and Fed’ program to help vulnerable children lead a healthy lifestyle and enjoy sailing

Bounty, a sturdy 23ft open boat regularly sailing the waters of Plymouth Sound, is a replica of the ship’s boat in which Captain Bligh and loyal crew members sailed 4,000 miles across the South Pacific. In 2016, that achievement was replicated for the Channel 4 mini-series Mutiny. Conrad Humphreys, Vendée Globe finisher and BT Global Challenge winner, was her skipper.

When filming was over, Conrad bought the boat. Today she carries crews of children during the school holidays as part of the ‘Fit and Fed’ programme.

Many people will remember footballer Marcus Rashford’s intervention on behalf of children who were going hungry out of school. ‘Fit and Fed’ offers lunch and activity. In Plymouth, this includes the opportunity to sail Bounty.

Conrad introduces them to Plymouth Sound, teaches boat handling, lets them climb the mast or swim. If they catch a fish, he prepares it and sends it home with easy instructions for cooking. This is very popular.

Conrad is certain that better nutrition would help so many of the needy youngsters he meets.

He can also see how much a day on the water benefits these children. Those with conditions such as ADHD or autism respond to the simple space of the boat and its tasks. Nervous youngsters develop confidence; ebullient children find outlets for their energy. They learn to work as a crew.

In 2025 Bounty took on a new identity when she acquired a taller mast and a cutter rig, similar to the Beagle’s exploration boat, Hope. Now Conrad tells his guests about Captain Fitzroy and Charles Darwin and more of the epic, historic expeditions that have set out from Plymouth.

He has also discovered how well Bounty sails under this rig. It has significantly increased the range of conditions in which she can operate, though she has a small electric motor when needed. This summer, Hopelet, a rowing skiff with an easily stepped lugsail, will join the little fleet, offering an additional opportunity for youngsters to learn confidence-building skills.

The project, which includes a converted container for storage, briefings and shore-based learning, is based within Plymouth’s Mount Batten Centre and is off grid. When Plymouth’s poorest children are not using the boat, Conrad runs expeditions for paying passengers which help keep the enterprise viable.

‘The children experienced what it was like to be on that boat 200 years ago and what was really wonderful is that we had children from the age of four to 11 absolutely captivated by the story,’ said Vanessa Harris of the Bounty Schools Day.

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How can I help?

Help on the boat expeditions or with boat maintenance Offer sponsorship or a donation Check the Bounty & Hope website and book a trip for yourself, family or friends Lobby for more on-the-water opportunities for children in need

Nominating a cause for our Charity of the Month

If you would like to recommend a marine charity doing great work (including care for the environment) contact julia@golden-duck.co.uk

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