Should there be both foiling and non-foiling classes in the next Vendée Globe? – Pete Goss

The latest generation of foiling IMOCA are more reliable than ever and impressive, but should the non-foilers be rewarded too?

The Grand National of sailing that is the Vendée Globe has once again gifted an amazing romp around the globe, in which we were able to live alongside 40 sailors through their ups, downs, disasters and triumphs.

As the last few boats close in on the finish I am left with a number of reflections. 40 boats and less diversity of design than in the event’s early days has created some amazing racing. To see Conrad Colman and Jean Le Cam finish within minutes of each other was extraordinary. At one point eight boats were within 32 miles of each other at the Azores!

There were some epic duels, particularly at the front with Charlie Dalin being a stand-out combatant from start to finish. Fast, cool headed and relentless efficiency seemed to embody his win. A win that was sweeter for losing line honours in the last race to Yannick Bestaven’s time allowance for the rescue of Kevin Escoffier.

Separated by minutes at Cape Horn, the persistent Yoann Richomme pushed Dalin to a course record of 64 days 19 hours and 22 minutes.

The foilers came of age as the dominant force and it was interesting to see how the latest iteration smoothed out the ride. This was apparent with an unusually long drag race across the South Atlantic where the new boats crept away from the older generation; a difference that until then could be assuaged by good tactics and slick deck work.

Shock loads break boats and this reduction in slamming might have saved Pip Hare’s dismasting.

Article continues below…

A stand-out performance was Sam Goodchild who grabbed an older boat by the scruff of its neck and held his own throughout. Demonstrating a maturity beyond his years, he pushed his boat with a kindness of hand that kept it together amongst the new boats.

Maintaining pressure throughout the race he showed flair and an independence of spirit that carved an advantage against more experienced skippers. Coming of age in his first Vendée, he has to be one of the favourites in the next event.

One of the event goals has been to shift the race from being French-centric to the international stage and it’s good to see their efforts paying off. Qualifying for one of the coveted places is brutal with qualifying races already lined up for this year.

New boats are in build but there continues to be Corinthian entries drawn to the magnitude of the challenge. Often with a fascinating back story, they can be more interesting to follow as they explore a wider human experience than the focussed professional.

I am a great believer in the simplicity of the Vendée Globe. Non-stop, singlehanded, round the world with no outside assistance, that’s it. Who could not be attracted to the depth of challenge?

That said, I am left with the feeling that perhaps there is room to liven up the race and offer recognition to those that toil in the wake of the big teams. A foiling and non-foiling class might be a start that would provide a further fulcrum for PR and fundraising.

One of the factors in keeping the boats together was the ice limitation zone which negated some of the tactical options of earlier races when there was a lot more tension between risk and reward. This and more reliable boats showed up in the statistics, with no loss of life or serious injury and only seven pulling out – two to dismasting which, coupled with Sam Goodchild’s dismasting in the NY qualifier, needs exploration.

For all the devastation of Pip Hare’s dismasting, she was lucky to lose her mast in about the best spot the southern ocean has to offer. The boat wasn’t damaged and with a ready spar to hand she was back sailing under jury rig within three hours. Enough of the race had unfolded for her to prove her worth in stepping up to a foiling boat and it’s good to see her getting back in the saddle.

The race has matured and I sense a shift from adventure to performance which brings me to Yves Parlier’s 2001 dismasting. Limping into New Zealand he anchored to construct a mast out of bits, step it, and sustain himself by eating seaweed to complete the race without assistance.

His was the greater result than all the winners combined and that’s what people find so compelling about this wonderful event.

Enjoyed reading this?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price, so you can save money compared to buying single issues.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.