The Yachting Monthly Charity of the Month: Turn to Starboard

Each month Yachting Monthly spotlights a charity doing important work in the marine field. This month Theo Stocker nominates Turn to Starboard

Turn to Starboard (T2S) is a Cornish-based sailing charity supporting individuals who have been affected by military service and their families.

Retiring from the armed forces, or coming home after intense, probably dangerous, possibly disturbing tours of duty can be unexpectedly difficult for some people, particularly if it was unforeseen or following an injury.

Turn to Starboard beneficiaries are often living with complex mental and/or physical challenges resulting from their time in service and can sometimes struggle with the transition to civilian life. Some miss the camaraderie, the unspoken sense of purpose. Others experience a loss of identity.

Those who have experienced trauma or the death of friends may feel that they are alone in a world where such things cannot be talked about. Some service veterans seek comfort in drugs or alcohol, others find it hard to maintain relationships or hold down a job. Depression, self-harm and attempted suicide are not uncommon.

It’s never too late to reinvent yourself

For these men and women, sailing with T2S offers a unique, enriching experience where they can regain confidence and resilience, and become part of a supportive, nurturing community. The healing quality of being at sea – part of the natural world – can bring peace. When families are able to sail together, the change of environment can enable deeper conversations and repair fractured relationships.

Therapeutic sailing

T2S was founded by former RAF officer Shaun Pascoe, a veteran of many high-intensity tours in Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The charity has been in existence for 12 years, has supported over 6,000 former servicemen and women and currently operates four yachts and a tall ship. It offers therapeutic sailing activities (including some women-only courses) as well as career-building opportunities through the delivery of formal Royal Yachting Association (RYA) qualification training to Yachtmaster Offshore level.

This year it is developing its outreach to include bereaved children. All services are delivered free of charge. But with more yachts (gifted or loaned) it could do more.

The T2S focus is on reinforcing a sense of value and belonging. Although its HQ is in Falmouth, Cornwall, beneficiaries come from across the UK. The charity works extensively with, and takes referrals from other charities, as well as from social prescribers and government bodies.

All who are in need are welcome.

How can I help?

Running and maintaining our fleet is our biggest cost and therefore our main challenge. If you are interested in supporting us, the things we need most are:

Financial support – in the form of sponsorship and donations (particularly for family sailing).

– in the form of sponsorship and donations (particularly for family sailing). Yachts – we need yachts, ideally sized being between 32 and 38-feet.

– we need yachts, ideally sized being between 32 and 38-feet. Consumables – in the form of oil filters, fuel filters, oil, coolant, alternator and water pump belts, impellers, anodes, outboard servicing kits, first aid kits, safety equipment etc.

– in the form of oil filters, fuel filters, oil, coolant, alternator and water pump belts, impellers, anodes, outboard servicing kits, first aid kits, safety equipment etc. Volunteers – we are always looking for volunteer skippers but also volunteers to support with boat maintenance.

Turn to Starboard (Registered Charity no. 1161201) Tel: 01326 314262 turntostarboard.co.uk

If you would like to recommend a marine charity doing great work (including care for the environment) contact: julia@golden-duck.co.uk

