2021 dates announced for Southampton Boat Show

The 52nd edition of the Southampton Boat Show will be held from 10-19 September 2021

The dates for the 2021 Southampton Boat Show have been announced. It will run from 10-19 September.

The 52nd edition of the UK’s largest boat show is promised to ‘feature an unparalleled range of new sailing and power boats alongside over 450 marine brands on show.’

Organisers British Marine said over 600 boats from around the world will be exhibiting.

The 2020 Southampton Boat Show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, British Marine planned to run Boats 2020 at Mayflower Park, a smaller event featuring mainly motor boats.

This was cancelled on the eve of the show by Southampton City Council due to the rising risk of COVID-19 and growing Government concerns.

The CEO of British Marine, Lesley Robinson said the show would be run ‘at full size’ in 2021.

The event will also feature live demonstrations and talks, live music, on-site restaurants and bars.

‘It is a great pleasure to announce that Southampton International Boat Show is back in 2021, the show is such a key event in the boating calendar and a real celebration to the end of season,’ said Robinson.

‘British Marine is using our years of boat show experience to deliver the 52nd edition at full size and to welcome visitors back in style. We cannot wait to see you all in person again!’ added the CEO.

To register interest in the event visit www.southamptonboatshow.com to be the first to hear when tickets are available.