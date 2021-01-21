boot Dusseldorf cancelled for 2021

Organisers of the 2021 boot Dusseldorf have announced the cancellation of the event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

The 2021 boot Dusseldorf has been cancelled.

Organisers said they made the decision due to the “ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated worldwide lockdown measures”.

At the end of last year, it was announced that the 2021 boot Dusseldorf would be postponed from January and held between 17-25 April.

“Under the given circumstances, an implementation on the planned date in April is no longer guaranteed,” explained the CEO of Messe Dusseldorf, Wolfram N. Diener.

“The continuing high level of infection and the fact that the end of the lockdown is not foreseeable for the time being make a resumption of trade fair operations at the end of April appear increasingly unrealistic.

“We have reassessed the situation with our partners and jointly decided to cancel boot 2021 early,” he continued.

“Our priority is the health and planning security of our exhibitors, visitors and service providers. All activities will now be focused on the successful staging of boot 2022.”

Groupe Beneteau had already announced that both Beneteau and Jeanneau would “most probably not” be at the 2021 show due to a lack of new models for presentation, with boats heading to dealers for regional and local events or delivered to their new owners.

The next boot Dusseldorf will now be held on 22 to 30 January 2022.

Diener said the 2022 event would “be an event for all water sports enthusiasts and as a business and networking platform for the international trade audience.”

Plans are also being drawn up for a “hybrid trade fair experience”, which will include digital participation in seminars and events.

Companies interested in exhibiting at boot Dusseldorf 2022 can start registering for the event in May.

