Boats 2020: tickets now on sale

Tickets for Boats 2020, the alternative event to the Southampton Boat Show, are now on sale, with motor boats making up most of the line-up

Motor boats are dominating the line-up at Boats 2020, the alternative event to the Southampton Boat Show.

Over 90 boats are confirmed for next month’s event, which is being held at Mayflower Park on 11-20 September.

These include Alfastreet Marine, AMP, Aquaglide, Chaparral, Chris Craft, Churchouse Boats, Cockwells, Cranchi, Fairline Yachts, Finnmaster, Fleming Yachts, F-RIB, Grand Ribs, Grandezza, Honnor Marine Classics, NordKapp, Parker Boats, Pearl Yachts, Princess Motor Yachts, Regal Boats, Robolo, Saxdor, Sealine, Sunseeker, Williams Performance Tenders and Windy Boats, XO Boats.

Navico, Fischer Panda UK, Crusader Sails, Dolphin Sails, Decathlon UK, R&D Marine, Torqeedo, RYA and Tingdene Marinas are just some of the marine equipment exhibitors at the event.

Tickets, which cost £12.50, are now available to buy online at www.boats2020.co.uk.

They are limited, and are available only in advance.

Organisers British Marine cancelled the Southampton Boat Show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said Boats 2020 meets Public Health England COVID-19 safety requirements.

Safety measures will be focussed social distancing, cleaning and hygiene; protect and detect, and clear communications.

The show layout and ticketing platform aim to create a safe environment for all visitors and allow them to focus ‘on spending quality time’ with exhibitors.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has also confirmed that the event plans fall within current Government guidance.

The CEO of British Marine, Lesley Robinson, said; ‘It is fantastic to have such industry support for Boats 2020 presented by Southampton International Boat Show Ltd.

‘The diverse range of brands makes it a staple for serious boat buyers and water sports enthusiasts keen to see the latest boats and equipment.

‘Visitors can expect a safe and quality day of viewing and browsing, knowing that the event is fully endorsed by Southampton City Council and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and that it meets Public Health England COVID-19 safety requirements,’ she added.

British Marine has worked in close collaboration with Southampton City Council to stage Boats 2020.