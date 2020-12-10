Last-minute Christmas gift ideas for sailors

Still looking for a thoughtful Christmas gift for the discerning sailor in your life? Don't despair! Here are a few ideas...

Following our Christmas gift guide of best-on-test items from 2020, here are some more nautical gift ideas from the Yachting Monthly team.

From bobble hats for a worthy cause to sailing gloves, baselayers, oilskins, marine torches to calendars, deck shoes, books and personalised logbooks, we hope our guide will have something to suit everyone.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust has launched a range of festive gifts and treats, and every purchase will help to support young people in recovery from cancer.

These include a unique Trust tree bauble, a big Trust bobble hat and a new grey zip hoodie, as modelled by the Trust’s founder and patron, Dame Ellen MacArthur herself.

For some, sailing experience is measured through harbours visited and miles logged. But, certain stretches of water pose unique challenges and their reputations hold a strange power in the imagination of all who set sail. Completing one of these passages is an initiation, a rite of passage that leads to respect of others and a new self-confidence.

Yachting Monthly, the Royal Cruising Club Pilotage Foundation and Imray have collated a dozen or so of the milestone passages through, around and across British waters that should be on every cruising sailor’s to-do list. The resulting Rites of Passage is an inspiring and informative book which will help all sailors, from those new to cruising to the much more experienced, reach those milestones.

With a nod to the 1980s book Classic Passages, and published as a series of abridged features in YM magazine from January 2019, the book includes expanded features, illustrated by photographs and pilotage information, about the passages and about the arrival cruising grounds including plans, tide diagrams and other key information.

Passages covered include:

Falmouth to Isles of Scilly (Sam Llewellyn)

Lulworth to Salcombe across Lyme Bay (Megan Clay)

Crossing the Thames Estuary (Peter Gibbs)

Penzance to Milford Haven across the Bristol Channel (Jane Cumberlidge)

West of Scotland to the coast of Northern Ireland (Norman Kean)

Solent to Alderney across the Channel (Ros Hogbin)

Harwich to Vlissingen across the southern North Sea (Garth Cooper)

Falmouth to L’AberWrach (Jason Lawrence)

Through Chenal du Four and the Raz de Sein (Nick Chavasse)

Orkney to Western Isles round Cape Wrath (Hugh Stewart)

Shetland to Bergen across the northern North Sea (Paul Heiney)

St Kilda and back (Mary Max)Across Biscay (Madeleine Strobel).

Sealskinz’s Fusion Control technology gives its new gloves ‘unrivalled dexterity, breathability and precise control’ – presuming your hands are up to the task!

A 100% waterproof hydrophilic membrane is sandwiched between a merino wool inner and a softshell outer layer – for a closer-to-skin fit and improved grip, with no risk of liner pull-out.

The ‘open mesh’ bonding process allows moisture to transfer out, while retaining warmth.

Sized small to extra-large.

Fernhurst Books’ best-selling Logbook for Cruising Under Sail can now be personalised with the name of a boat or a person and even the year.

Designed to last a season, the sail logbook allows space for electronic navigation information and for narrative. It doubles as a visitors’ book and has pages to record the engine and logs, maintenance checks and waypoints.

A personalised Cruising Under Power logbook is also available.

Both are published in hardback; laminated with gold lettering.

Limited edition club logbooks are also available to order.

Spinlock’s Lume-On is a small water-activated light that’s glued to the back of the lifejacket bladder.

The effect is that the bladder glows in the dark, which makes it much easier to judge the distance to a casualty in the water on a dark night.

ZHIK’S INS200 OILSKINS

Zhik’s INS200 inshore and coastal wet weather gear takes a streamlined approach – offering protection and performance for regular sailing, yet minimal bulk.

The lightweight, waterproof and breathable jacket, £199.95, and high-fit salopettes, £169.95, feature a three-layer Vecta fabric technology.

Plus taped inside seams; a fully adjustable hood with internal Spandex gusset to keep it in place; two side-zip pockets with tiny laser-cut drainage holes, an expandable chest pocket and an inside pocket for valuables.

A non-absorbent PU fabric inside the wrist cuff creates a seal when the outer cuff is tightened. The unisex salopettes have a pre-formed waist and ankle adjustments. There is abrasion-resistant 500D fabric on the cargo pocket, knee, crotch and rear panels. Behind the two-way front zip, a large waterproof gusset is promised to enable easy dressing.

The jacket is available in men’s S – XXL and women’s XS – XL versions, black or ‘platinum’ colour. The salopettes come in XS – XXL sizing.

Helly Hansen has added a hood and high neckline to its Lifa Merino Midweight baselayer pullover for extra warmth and protection.

When not in use, both the hood and neck lay flat. The hoodie uses Lifa Merino technology with a two-layer construction: 100% ethically-sourced Merino exterior and 100% 225g LIFA fabric interior.

LIFA yarn technology wicks moisture away from the skin to the fabric surface where it evaporates. The two-layer combination offers 56% better moisture management than 100% wool. The soft and durable Merino wool is promised to be non-itchy and benefits from natural antimicrobial odour-control.

A 160G/m2 lightweight version is available (£80). The Midweight Hoodie comes in men’s and women’s versions, in green, navy, black, blue and purple. Matching baselayer pants (£70) are available.

Now in its 33rd year, Rick Tomlinson’s latest Portfolio Calendar (£19.95) showcases

12 stunning images including JOG racing off the Needles, the Fast 40+ Class and a killer whale in the Falklands. 56cm x 42cm in size.

His 25cm x 15cm, free-standing Desk Calendar (£7.95) features photographs from the Moth Worlds, the Hamble Classics, and Ineos training. Corporate branding is available.

