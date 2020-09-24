About our buying guides

About us

Yachting Monthly, established in 1906, is one the UK’s longest-running sailing magazines.

Designed to be at the heart of the British yachting market, for people who actively sail their boats – whether cruising across the channel, around the coast or further afield in blue waters.

It provides an entertaining mix of vital information for cruising yachtsmen with all levels of experience, which maximises their enjoyment, increases their skills and gives them the confidence to broaden their horizons.

What is Monetizer101?

Monetizer101 is a platform that provides affiliate shopping solutions for online publishers.

Yachtingmonthly.com uses the Monetizer tool to give our users a way of quickly comparing and exploring multiple retailers who sell the products we have reviewed.

Our pledge to readers

Yachting Monthly’s group gear tests and individual reviews are conducted independently and we do not receive any money from the manufacturers for the recommendations we make.

Where applicable we will apply affiliate shopping links when our articles are published online.

If you click on these then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item.

It does not affect the amount you pay, nor does it have any influence on our verdict.

How does Monetizer101 work?

Yachtingmonthly.com uses Monetizer101 to make our review content even more useful for our users, showing them some of the most affordable options for buying products reviewed by our editorial team.

Monetizer101 partners with a wide range of retailers in the market to create their affiliate database.

Although comprehensive, the database may not always include every single retailer that offers the reviewed product and so users are encouraged to explore other options online. Yachtingmonthly.com does not recommend these retailers, solely.

When Yachtingmonthly.com reviews a product online, we will use Monetizer101 to link to retail partners who are offering those products for sale online.

How do readers buy the M101 products online?

Simply click on the ‘buy it now’ link at the bottom of the review to visit the retailer’s website. When you do this, a new window will open and you will be taken to a third-party site completely separate to Yachtingmonthly.com

Why isn’t my preferred retailer included?

The links provided by Yachtingmonthly.com are based on the available retailers in the Monetizer101 network. The products may be available with other retailers and we would always encourage you to shop around. Our reviews give information on the product and its features and in no way do we favour one retailer over another.

Why don’t some products have buying links?

If Monetizer101 doesn’t have a particular product available through its network, we still include that product in our review as it has been editorially selected. We would never choose to leave out a product from our reviews if it was not available via one of Monetizer101’s retailers.

Can I save my shopping basket?

The Monetizer101 links take you to the retailer’s website, so if you create a shopping basket with a third party it will not be shown on Yachtingmonthly.com. Whether or not it can be saved will be dependent on each individual vendor.

How can I sign up as a merchant?

Monetizer101 is free. You earn commissions on the sales you generate. It runs through a robust technology platform that is trusted by premium publishers around the world – including The Independent, The Telegraph, BBC Studios, and Future Publishing. Merchants can install the Monetizer system in less than five minutes and start earning right away.

Is Yachtingmonthly.com writing reviews based on Monetizer products?

Definitely not. Monetizer101 is an affiliate partnership with Future Publishing and in no way influences Yachtingmonthly.com editorial content. Products reviewed are chosen first-hand and solely by the Yachtingmonthly.com team, and will feature regardless of whether or not Monetizer101 has found deals for the product of choice.

Monetizer101 is an affiliate partner of Future Publishing, meaning that any purchase made as a result of a user clicking through to a third-party retailer’s website via the Monetizer101 widget hosted on Yachtingmonthly.com will result in Future Publishing receiving a percentage of the revenue.

If you have a comment or suggestion about Monetizer101, or a query that isn’t covered above, please get in touch by emailing: yachtingmonthly@futurenet.com