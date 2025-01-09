Stuck for a gift idea for the sailor in your life? We choose the best gifts for outdoor enthusiasts and for the adventurous

Stuck wondering what to buy for the sailor or sailing enthusiast in your life? Picking the right gift for a sailor can be tricky, so we’ve picked out the best gifts for sailors as chosen by the Yachting Monthly team!

We have searched through our best-on-test boating gear of the past 12 months to pick the perfect gift for the sailor in your life. Everything included in this list is something the editorial team – passionate sailors all – would like to receive as a gift, so you can be sure that this is a list of truly useful and interesting gifts for sailors and cruisers.

Not everyone is on the same budget, so we have sectioned our gift guide by price, you can skip to each section below.

Best sailing gifts under £100

Best sailing gifts £100-500

Best sailing gifts £500+





Best gifts for sailors under £100

1 / Ticket to the Moon Original Hammock

What better way to get you through the winter evenings than imagining lazing in a hammock on your own boat? Made in Bali, Indonesia, Ticket to the Moon hammocks are free of PFCs and other harmful chemicals, and are ethically made. It’s lightweight and packs into a tiny pouch. Yes those are my trotters enjoying the hammock in Southampton on the rare sunny day we occasionally have.

Constructed using skin-friendly OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 parachute silk nylon, they are designed to be light and portable, and come with a 10-year guarantee, and their own pouch.

2 / Merino Wool Buff

Off on a Christmas day hike? Buy the person you love a merino wool buff. It will be truly a gift that keeps giving.

It packs light in a bag, doesn’t make your neck feel sweaty and your loved one can breath into it all day without gassing themselves on coffee breath.

Merino is a natural fibre that is non allergenic, can be machine washed and doesn’t stink.

I have 7 buffs or so in various thicknesses and I wear them all, year round. Plus if I receive a new one for Christmas, it doesn’t matter that I already have one, these things are like socks. You can never have too many.

3 / Gerber EZ Out Rescue Knife

The Gerber EZ-Out is one of our favourite sailing knives, and has featured at the top of our knife group gear tests due to its cutting ability; it scythed through Dyneema halyard, webbing or polypropylene line in seconds.

The 7.8cm-long single blade has a rounded tip, and is easy and safe to open one-handed. The blade locks well and is easily returned via a push point on the rear. At 73.7g, the EZ-Out Rescue is very light and comes with a lifetime guarantee.

4 / Tribord Floating Sunglasses Polarised UV Protection

Decathlon’s designers have developed these Tribord glasses for sailing and nautical activities.

Floating glasses with polarised category-3 lenses for 100% UV protection filter out glare from the surface of the water.

Practical if dropped, they float.

The wraparound style protects your eyes from all directions.

Available in black with electric blue lenses or with petrol blue frames and matt black lenses.

5 / Chatham Men’s Sperrin Boat Shoes

An autumnal twist to Chatham’s classic boat shoe, the Sperrin is made from soft leather and features antibacterial performance cushioning so you could wear them without socks when the weather gets warmer. The sole also has shock absorption, which promises comfort no matter what surface you walk over.

This rugged shoe has three-eyelet laces, side lace and contrast stitching detail. The heavy cleated sole has flex and grip, which is especially useful on wet pontoon surfaces or decks. It is available in tan or dark brown and in sizes 6-15. A women’s version is also available in tan, sizes 3-8.

I absolutely LOVE my BioLite lantern. It has a bright white light, which easily can be switched to an amber light. Shake the lantern and it will switch over to flickering candle effect. Toggle through the light settings by clicking the button and then shaking it for an alternative setting.

It has a long battery life and is USB charged. It can also act as a small powerbank too as it has two USB slots, one for charging it and one for something external.

The hanging hook is also really useful and the state of charge can be seen with a row of little lights that gradually reduce in number until the unit dims to let you know its time to charge it.

It comes in either a 250-lumen intensity or 500 lumens, and takes 3 hours to recharge. It has an IPX4 rating so it can withstand rain and splashing. It also features a useful fold-out hook for hanging from the boom or inside the saloon.

Best Christmas gifts for sailors from £100-£500

7 / Fenix HM65R Shadowmaster headtorch

WOW, WOW, WOW, this head torch recently came to me for testing and I am blown away by it. In a water sealed metal body, this USB C rechargeable headlamp has enough power to seemingly light up the moon! (ok, 168m, but for a multifunction head torch, that’s excellent) It has plenty of less powerful options too so as not to burn your retina off in a small enclosed space. Now it also has a dedicated red light and separate switches for both red and white, so no toggling around looking for the correct light mode. The red is adjustable in brightness too, from a gentle dim red to a whoa there goes Santa ! bright red beam that would illuminate the top of even the tallest of masts. It has a replaceable headstrap with a removable centre support strap, which I’ve removed due to vanity, because it was interfering with my hair style.

This headtorch was Bruce Jacobs (Skipper/owner or Rubicon adventure yachts) headtorch of choice and now, I suspect it has become mine. Does anyone want to buy me this for a present?

8 / Spinlock Deckvest 6D lifejacket

This is the sixth generation of Spinlock’s Deckvest design, and came top in our best lifejacket test earlier this year. At 1.3kg, it is heavier than some other lifejackets, but is comfortable.

It has a sprayhood and can be fitted with a small stowage pocket for a personal locator beacon or a knife. It is available to buy with a standard harness or with an easily reset harness release system, which enables the wearer to disconnect from the safety line by releasing a lever behind the soft loop safety line attachment point of the lifejacket harness.

This brilliant Gerber multitool has the centre drive screw driver and the smart sprung loaded pliers slide in or out with one hand. I’ve used these up a mast and balanced precariously on the end of a boom fishing out a bit of trapped reef line. A fabulous gift for someone practical.

10 /Garmin InReach Mini 2 satellite tracker and messenger

For the adventurer in your life, give them the gift of track and traceability. From hiking the Appalachian trail to sailing offshore out of sight of land. There’s a whole array of ways this little device can help you and the ones you love to communicate and feel a little bit safer with it’s SOS capability.

It does require a subscription after purchase but you only need to activate that when the device is going to be used. It really is a tiny device with a mighty capability.

11 / Helly Hansen Foil Jacket

This sleek sailing jacket is made with recycled materials. The HP Foil Sailing Jacket is lightweight, at just 575g, with a 3-layer, waterproof/breathable Helly Tech Performance construction in combination with PFC-free, water- repellent treatment to keep sea spray out.

Extra features include a high-vis packable hood, adjustable cuffs, two hand pockets with brushed lining, a one-hand adjustable hem and a D-ring for a kill cord. All seams are fully sealed. It is made from recycled fabric made up of reused plastics that would have become marine debris.

12 / Cobb Premier Air Charcoal Barbecue Grill

The award-winning Cobb is a versatile barbecue as it can roast, bake, fry, boil and smoke food too. It has an insulated surround guard which means it is cool to

the touch and won’t damage sensitive surfaces, and gives peace of mind to anyone nervous about barbecuing onboard.

Just a few charcoal briquettes will give a cooking time of up to three hours. The Cobb’s design means fat and oil drain off into a reservoir so it doesn’t create the smoke and spit of conventional barbecues. It is completely portable and comes with its own carry bag.

13 / ACR Resqlink 400 406MHZ GPS Buoyant PLB

Nothing says “I love you” more than a personal locator beacon as a gift! I know a few sailing couples who have gifted them to each other at Christmas time or for birthdays.

Small but resilient, the ResQLink 400 is a buoyant Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) that does not require any subscription for use and fits into the palm of your hands.

With three levels of integrated signal technology – GPS positioning, a powerful 406 MHz signal, and 121.5 MHz homing capability – the ResQLink 400 quickly and accurately relays your position to a worldwide network of search and rescue satellites.

For other perwsonal locator beacons, I’ve written about those in the buyers guide to personal locator beacons.

Best Christmas gifts for sailors over £500

14 / Musto MPX Gortex Offshore Oilskins Foul weather gear

The Musto MPX Collection was improved with an updated fit for 2021, with the jacket getting a darted sleeve construction for enhanced articulation, whilst the trousers were redesigned with a 200g reduction in weight.

Articulated knee and seat reinforcements combine a full spectrum of motion with enhanced durability.

Constructed from cutting-edge 3-layer GORE-TEX Pro fabric for remarkable waterproof, windproof and durable protection, that’s also incredibly breathable to keep you comfortable in all weather.

The jacket features a heat retentive grid fleece lined funnel and hood pod with a highly protective, adjustable spume.

These offshore waterproofs are available in black, blue, red and ‘platinum’ grey.

The Quatix 7 is an all round genius wearable that allows a huge range of monitoring activities, including your health as well as practical functions to control and interact with marine tech. From tide times, to barometer readins and GPS MOB function, as well as monitoring health, sport and other activities. You can even control a Garmin autopilot with it.

Massive thumbs up on this from me, I love mine and feel undressed without it.

The watch is compatible with Garmin marine instruments as well as the usual smart phones.

Ocean Signal rescueME PLB3

Small yet powerful unit combining AIS, GPS and a 406 MHz Personal Locator Beacon (PLB), which won last year’s prestigious DAME Award. Just 20cm long and light enough (190g) to fit into your lifejacket, it can project visible spectrum and infrared signal lights. Also sports Return Link Service (RLS) technology which provides the casualty with clear, morale-boosting, confirmation that their distress signal has been received and passed on to the nearest search and rescue services.

Comes with a well-illustrated instruction manual and Near Field Communication app so you can test it using your mobile telephone. Five-year battery life and no need for an additional subscription.

Possibly the best marine binoculars money can buy. Slightly lighter than the vastly more expensive Commanders, these Navigator pro binoculars have fabulous optics and a really clear and easy to read built in compass with compass light.

I was gifted a pair of these for Christmas several years ago and I am thankful every time I’m on passage and reach for them . They are one of the best presents I ever received. Second only to the Sailing knife my dad gave me.

