When buying boat shoes, you face a choice between traditional moccasins that look the part but lack support and cushioning, or modern deck trainers that cover the sporty angle but are not understated. Is there a happy medium?

Some sailors swear by deck trainers, but once the wet weather hits, are you left with squidgy feet and a damp shoe smell?

Others are steadfast Crocs wearers, arguing that the boating versions are light, grippy and kind on the pocket.

But for the traditionalists, moccasin boat shoes offer a smart look at sea and ashore, with the elusive find being a pair made from soft leather yet offering hard-wearing capabilities in all weather.

Here we look at seven of the best deck shoes on the market today, ranging in price from £39 to £169.

YM tested

Price: £169

YM editor Theo Stocker has been putting Dubarry’s Commodore X LT moccasin boat shoes through their paces for a few months now.

He believes they represent a happy medium between traditional moccasins and their sporty competitors.

Theo says: ‘Available in various colours, their key selling point is that they are, as the name suggests, extra light.

‘I can vouch for this, as they are roughly half the weight of my previous boat shoes.

‘Despite this, they still have a good degree of cushioning in the sole and are firm enough to give my foot some support, with the three-hole lacing keeping them secure on my foot.’

But it was not all plain sailing.

Theo adds: ‘The DryFast-DrySoft leather was pretty tough to begin with, particularly around the padded collar, so they took a bit of wearing in, but they fit like a slipper now.

‘They lack drain holes, but the leather does dry quickly.

‘The standard Dubarry non-slip, non-marking sole gripped well on deck and had good flex.

‘I liked the fact that the stitching is well recessed into the sole, as this is where most boat shoes wear out first.’

YM tested

Price: £89

The Sperrin Winter Boat Shoe is Chatham’s twist on its classic boat shoe.

Available in either dark brown or dark tan, the shoe features three eyelet laces, contrast stitching detail, side laces and a heavy cleated sole for additional traction on slippery pontoons.

One of the key selling features is the sole spring poron insole, which promises to be cushioning, supportive, breathable and anti-bacterial.

Our tester wore them over several months and can vouch that they give their feet good all-round support, and the leather lacing kept them securely in place.

‘The eyelets are robust, which I have been impressed with as often this has been the first thing to go on previous pairs of boat shoes.

‘The thicker sole meant my feet were kept nice and warm on colder days without being sweaty; in the summer I am hoping the anti-bacterial properties will come into their own as I plan to wear them without socks.

‘Surprisingly the thicker cleated sole also had plenty of flex, and did grip well, especially on damp and wet decks.

‘The leather is quite thick so it took a while to wear in, but they have moulded well and now feel a bit like second skin. The leather also dried relatively quickly after getting them wet.’

Available in UK sizes 6-15.

Price: £115

Sebago’s summer range of boat shoes come in a variety of colour options and materials.

These hand-sewn deckies have a leather sock lining, 360° rawhide lacing and non-marking anti-slip rubber soles.

They are pricey but Sebago’s shoes have proven to be of consistently high quality.

For us, you can’t beat the traditional leather for a boat shoe. The Mapple looks to be our favourite of the new designs – we’ll probably steer clear of the suede options…

Price: £115

This classic style boat shoe from US shoe brand Sebago is probably of greatest interest to the active sailor.

It’s constructed to be long-lasting and made from unique hot-stuff buffed leather conditioned with oils and waxes.

There are a variety of colour and material options too.

Each pair is hand-stitched and features non-marking anti-slip soles, designed to offer stable grip in all conditions.

Price: £39.99

The Tribord range at Decathlon has impressed the Yachting Monthly team in other tests – notably their coastal waterproofs.

These leather boat shoes are developed for inshore sailing in dry weather conditions.

They are non-marking with a non-slip micro-grooved natural rubber outsole. Made in Portugal.

The leather and accessories have been coated with a water-repellent treatment to resist salt water.

Available in men’s and women’s versions and foggy blue or navy colours.

Price: £54.99

Crocs men’s Classic Boat Shoe is designed to be waterproof and lightweight thanks to the Croslite foam construction.

Other features include a soft fabric tongues, faux lacing, ventilation ports in the heel and forefoot to add breathability and help shed moisture.

The rubberised sole is promised to provide increased traction, flexibility and ‘360-degree comfort’.

Price: £100 (plus £15 for personalisation)

Wuzzos is a new name in the boat shoe market, currently selling a couple of different varieties for men and women, each available in a variety of leather finishes.

As is often the case with deckies there is little that particularly stands out at first glance – to a degree, a boat shoe is a boat shoe is a boat shoe.

But one difference they have over other offerings is the option to add embossed text to the shoes in a couple of font sizes and colours (gold, silver, plain).

This, combined with the made-in-Europe build, hand stitching and sewing, and good quality leather mean they are clearly aiming at the higher end of the market, with a luxury brand feel.

This luxury feel continues on delivery of the shoes, which arrive with your name embossed on the box and initials on the care card. These are far from necessary, of course, but does make the whole experience of purchase feel bespoke.

The shoes themselves have razor-cut soles so should provide a good level of grip – keep your eyes peeled for a full test review in a forthcoming issue of YM.

The leather is fantastically soft and the soles offer a great level of padding. All in all, they are initially impressive and I can’t see any reason they won’t work well on the water.

The shoes are available in men’s and women’s styles and are priced at £100 a pair, with the embossed wording costing an extra £15.