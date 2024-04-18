Moody DS48 first look: unlike any other cruising yacht

There's no denying that the £1.5m price tag makes the Moody DS48 a very pricy yacht, but she does offer plenty to justify that price tag. Theo Stocker takes a look

Indulge me. I know £1.5million is a lot of money, but this boat is unlike any other cruising boat on sale at the moment. The Moody DS48 spares no expense, ensuring that this is the most comfortable home from home you can have, save buying an actual house.

Joining the family alongside the Moody DS41, Moody DS45 and Moody DS54, the DS48 shares the Bill Dixon-designed DNA and one-level living, save for one or two steps between deck and cockpit, and saloon and cabins.

Like on a catamaran, the saloon really is up at deck level with 360º views through tempered glass windows. On deck, the cockpit is sheltered beneath a targa-top, with two steps up to the twin helms, where you’ll find buttons to control every winch and system, whichever wheel you’re at. From there, waist-high solid guard rails top the deep bulwarks, forward to the seating area in the bow.

Below, past the on-deck grill and fridge, the vast cockpit lockers that also house the washer-dryer. Slide aside the glass door and you’re into a big galley, complete with double sink, fridges, freezer and dishwasher, and an opening sash window to the cockpit.

The saloon has seating for four, or six if you opt for the fore and aft chart table to port instead of the standard navigation console – either will let you control autopilot and throttle while keeping watch in the warm.

A palatial owner’s suite is forward, and two ensuite guest cabins are midships to port and starboard. Aft of this, the machinery space houses a 110hp / 150hp inboard, stowage, and a garage for a 2.7m RIB.

Visibility is marginally limited from the helm – not an issue when the boat’s heeling and you steer from the windward side, but I’d be keen to try it in a marina.

Moody DS48 specifications

LOA: 15.40m / 50ft 6in

Beam: 4.83m / 15ft 10in

Draught: 2.20m / 7ft 3in

Shoal Draught: 1.85m/6ft 1in)

Displacement: 20,000kg / 44,092Lbs

Total Sail Area: 123m2 / 1,324sq ft

PRICE ex VAT: £1.2m ready to sail

