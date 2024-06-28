In the July 2024 issue of Yachting Monthly magazine:

Features

FAMILY FUN TO THE SCILLIES & BACK – Monty Halls sets sail with his family for the Isles of Scilly and finds plenty of learning opportunities along the way

CRASH GYBE – We test the best way to rig a preventer, and compare it to two boom brakes

RECORD BREAKERS – Meet the women who took Ocean Globe Race line honours and overall IRC victory

REPLACING AN ENGINE – When it’s time to say goodbye to the old, how do you go about fitting a new motor?

Sailing skills

Skippers’ tips – Two anchors better | AI-assisted maintenance | Storm sail stay

A question of seamanship – Preventing chafe in a tricky mooring

Downwind safety – What every sailor can learn from accidental gybes, and how to sail more safely downwind

Battered by an ocean storm – One crew meets an unforecast storm en route to the Azores – and enjoys it

Cruising

MAIDEN MAKES HISTORY AGAIN – All the boats, the people and the drama from the Ocean Globe Race 2023-24

CRUISING COMMUNITY – World ARC finish | Looe anniversary | Clyde charity

CRUISING LOG – Mediterranean epic aboard a brand new Hallberg-Rassy 372

Gear and boats

On test: Grand soleil 42LC – Mixing Italian panache and performance pedigree on a serious cruising boat

Reliable sail settings – Mark your lines and fittings for easy, repeatable settings to get the most from your boat

Using your hull shape – You don’t need a new boat for great sailing – pick a good, old hull for economical seafaring

Women’s coastal jackets – Four of the best new women’s coastal jackets on the market this season, plus a load more new gear