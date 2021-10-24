First look: Hanse 460 – spacious cruiser

Theo Stocker takes a look at the Hanse 460, which was announced in 2021. She's a powerful cruiser with plenty of space below

Hanse have long produced stylish cruisers that are comfortable to live on and perform well under sail. The new Hanse 460, which is a completely new hull, incorporates many of the latest trends of boat design that help create more volume below and on deck, while improving the sailing characteristics.

Hull chines forward and aft create space for bunks in the cabins, while maintaining a narrow waterline, and providing a more powerful hull when heeled.

A bowsprit from which a genoa, as well as offwind sails, can be set add power to the sailplan, and a home for the anchor above the aft-raked bow, which it is claimed helps reduce pitching in waves.

As usual for Hanse, a self-tacking jib is standard on the Hanse 460, with options for a jib, genoa and furling offwind sails. The Germnan mainsheet system is out of the cockpit in the coach roof, with all lines including halyard led aft to just forward of the helm on either side. There’s also an electric transom bathing platform with a substantial bathing ladder.

Below, there are 14 opening hatches and eight opening windows, as well as generous sized hull windows, so there is lots of light and plenty of ventilation, essential for a boat that may spend time in the Mediterranean or be a charter boat.

With numerous layout options, theres’ space for up to 10 berths (all separate from the saloon) and three heads. For an owner, you can have a huge bow cabin with ensuite heads, and still have two large double cabins aft for guests.

There’s a longitudinal galley to starboard (optional U-shaped), with a central bench (which also hides a pop up TV) for bracing, and aft of that, there is a full-size chart table – still an important feature for serious sailors, and extremely useful for the growing number of those ‘working remotely’.

Hanse 460 specifications

LOA: 14.60m (47ft 11in

Beam: 4.79m (15ft 9 in)

Draught: 1.75m/2.25 (5ft 9in/7ft 5in)

Sail area: 114m2 (1,227 sq ft)

Displacement: 12,600kg (27,778 lbs)

Price: £450,000 inc VAT

Contact: www.inspirationmarine.co.uk

