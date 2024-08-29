Get ready for Southampton Boat Show 2024

This year, the Southampton International Boat Show, running 13-22 September, will invite all yachting enthusiasts to view over 350 of the world’s most prestigious boats in a new, purpose-built marina

The Southampton International Boat Show marina is undergoing a significant redesign for 2024 to display the boats by type, making it easier for visitors to move around the pontoons and compare their favourites against each other.

At just over 59ft (18.09m) the largest sailing yacht at the show is the Oyster 565. This award-winning yacht is ideal for exhilarating blue-water sailing. Next in size is Nautor Swan’s Swan 48, a MkII version of the successful new generation of Swan 48s.

A number of craft will also be making their debuts, including Hanse Yachts which will be presenting the UK debut of the new Hanse 360, alongside the Hanse 410 and multiple award-winning Hanse 460.

Universal Yachting will be showcasing three models from Dufour Yachts: the Dufour 37, the Dufour 41, and the highly anticipated UK debut of the new Dufour 44. Visitors will also have the chance to learn about the innovative SMART electric propulsion system.

Beneteau captures the essence of refined sailing with the Oceanis 34.1, 37.1 and 46.1 and the First 44, while Jeanneau Sail delights family sailors with models like the Sun Odyssey 350, the 380 and 410.

Also on display is the Elan Impression 43, tested by us last year, but new to the UK this summer and designed as the perfect yacht for introducing friends and families to cruising.

The Moody DS48 will make her SIBS debut alongside the multiple award-winning Moody DS41. Discover the true ‘One Level Living’ deck saloon concept and famous build quality of Moody Yachts.

Swallow Yachts will be displaying the Bay Cruiser 21, with its renowned water ballast system and full carbon rig. Its Swallow Yacht specific features and luxurious cabin are well worth a look.

French sailboat manufacturer RM Yachts, which hasn’t been at the show for some years, specialises in the construction of fast cruising yachts of 30ft to 45ft in plywood and epoxy will be displaying the RM1380.

Transworld Yachts, representing renowned Swedish boatbuilder Hallberg-Rassy will be showcasing the Hallberg-Rassy 44 and Hallberg-Rassy 340. Hallberg-Rassy builds a range of modern, fast cruising yachts to a high standard that has been a tradition for over 80 years.

Contest Yachts, a third generation, family-owned shipyard building performance blue-water cruisers to the very best Dutch standards will be showing the 15-metre Contest 50CS, offering beautiful lines and great performance.

Also new to the show, Saffier Yachts will showcase the smallest sailing boat in this year’s marina line-up: the SE24 Lite. This compact model is perfect for enthusiasts looking to enjoy sailing in a more intimate, manageable size without sacrificing quality or performance. Saffier Yachts will also show their SE27 Leisure and SE33 Life models.

Other leading brands that you will also find in the marina include Bavaria, Rustler, Arcona and Najad.

Lagoon Catamarans by Ancasta International Boat Sales Ltd offers the spacious Lagoon 46 and Lagoon 42. Bali Catamarans presents the innovative Bali 4.4, Excess Catamarans, part of the Beneteau Group, will be displaying the Excess 14. Also look out for Nautitech Catamarans, Fountaine Pajot, Neel Trimarans, Dragonfly Trimarans and the Prestige M48 Catamaran.

The Classic & Day Boat Zone celebrates the simplicity and beauty of sailing with a varied collection of vessels that embody the spirit of traditional seafaring.

The Dinghy Zone features a variety of user-friendly boats ideal for beginners and family activities.

Yachting Monthly is sponsoring events on the Foredeck stage and the team will be pleased to meet you.

Find out more about the Southampton Boat Show at their website.

