First look: Dufour 41 – better performance and simpler maintenance

The new Dufour 41 comes from the pen of designer Umberto Felci and features many of the same tricks which made his Dufour 37 so appealing

The new Dufour 41 follows hot on the heels of the Dufour 37 in terms of design, focusing on more space, better performance and simpler maintenance. There’s more living space on board and on deck further than ever before, with a bigger cockpit than the larger Dufour 430. With a beam of 4.3m also matching the metre-longer 430, designer Umberto Felci has given the boat a fuller bow and full-length hull chines.

The huge saloon has been pushed all the way out to the hull sides and either a large island berth in an owner’s cabin forward, or – amazingly – in the four cabin version two cabins forward, both with full-width double berths.

The boat is aimed at private owners but the potential to squeeze in 10 berths by converting the saloon into a fifth double will certainly appeal to charter companies. Extensive ‘catamaran-style’ hull windows increase light below, as well as more opening ventilation and easier movement between the different space below all help to make the boat feel more spacious. The trademark outside grill and galley is in the transom seat between the two wheels, for use when the full-width bathing platform is down.

In terms of sailing, she has a deep, balance single spade rudder pushed forward to keep it submerged and twin wheels, to minimise drag and maximise feel on the helm. Decks have been kept completely clear, with both German mainsheet and optional genoa car tracks led aft along the coachroof – a self-tacking jib is standard.

The anchor stows via a windlass to a below-deck locker – there’s no hatch on deck so chain twists are dealt with from the forward cabin.

Weight has been saved in the hull and put into the keel, enabling a mast a metre taller than her predecessor, for better light wind performance and the boat comes in three specs: Adventure, Ocean and Performance. The latter can have a longer boom to enable the mainseet to be led to a fixed point in the cockpit for more control.

Teak is replaced with sustainable timber from Panama and ALPI wood throughout. The boat can be fitted with electric propulsion and a genset to extend the range of the batteries.

Dufour 41 specifications

LOA: 12.75m / 41ft 10in

Hull length: 11.99m / 39ft 4in

LWL: 11.20m / 36ft 9in

Draught: 2.10m / 6ft 11in

Ballast: 2,600kg / 5,732 lbs

Displacement: TBC

Base price ex VAT: €233,000

Sail away price: €250,000

Contact: dufour-yachts.com

