World Autism Day: Autism On The Water in the Spotlight

As part of World Autism Day, we're raising awareness of the wonderful Autism On The Water, a charity helping those on the autistic spectrum go boating.

Today, Wednesday, 2nd April, is World Autism Day, a day to raise awareness about autism and celebrate those on the autism spectrum. To mark this day, we’re highlighting Autism On The Water (AOTW), a UK charity that aims ‘to increase awareness of the autistic spectrum through sailing and boating and provide opportunities on the water’ for free.

AOTW is located in Scotland and the Southeast of the UK, providing motorboating and sailing opportunities for people of all ages on the autism spectrum and their families.

The organisation says, ‘We want to change and expand the role that autistic people play in the world of sailing. We’re the only known charity in the UK that provides this vision—the next aim is the world!’

The charity operates in Helensburgh, Tayvallich, Crinan Canal, Edinburgh, and Cove and Kilcreggan in Scotland. Further South in England, activities occur in Southampton, Isle of Wight, Hamble, London, and Portsmouth.

Autism On The Water’s origins

In 2016, Murray MacDonald, an autistic sailor set up the charity with a mission to provide every boating activity free of charge. Since 2016, the charity has helped over 2,500 people with autism get out onto the water.

According to the charity’s website, ‘Everyone on the autistic spectrum plus their carers and families including their brothers and sisters are welcome. All ages are welcome but we recommend the minimum age of 5 but will welcome younger!’

One of AOTW’s most popular initiatives is the Community Sailing Program, which runs during the summer months in Helensburgh, Edinburgh and Tayvallich aboard the Achilles 24 yachts Inclusion, Acceptance and Positivity.

This program offers free sailing via private WhatsApp groups related to particular locations. Charity admins send messages announcing sailing slots with a skipper for up to 3 people per boat. Each hour-long session allows participants to steer the boat and learn how the sails work.

The First AOTW Regatta

From July 10 to 13, 2025, AOTW will host its first regatta in Crinan on the West Coast of Scotland to raise funds and awareness for the charity. All entry fees and raffle tickets will go to Autism On The Water.

As part of this event, AOTW has partnered with World Sailing to host the Para classes Hansas, RS VentureConnects, Challengers and 2.4mtrs, offering free entry to sailors with intellectual and physical disabilities.

‘The first AOTW Regatta has been created to not just raise funds, but also to create a brand new sailing event in a newish place with a range of feeder races, windward leeward and coastal races for all to come and enjoy backed up by an incredible social scene,’ explained MacDonald.

Races include an overnight feeder race from Inverkip to Ardrishaig, an Ardfem to Crinan passage for 2.4mtrs and Challengers, up to 3 Windward Leeward races, 1 coastal race, a pursuit from Crinan to Oban, and Para Class Racing.

Commenting on the Para classes, MacDonald explained, ‘The slightly bigger Para boats of Challengers and 2.4mtrs will have a special passage race to and from Ardfern on Friday and Sunday with the remaining Para classes racing in Loch Crinan on Friday as well as Saturday.’

During the regatta, AOTW will award multiple trophies and prizes, including seven special awards:

The D&K MacDonald Memorial Bucket: for the best overall corrected time from Oban to Crinan The Dave Sturrock Memorial Trophy: for the best overall corrected time from Inverkip to Ardrishaig The Tralee Bay Trophy: for the first boat to finish the Ardfern to Crinan Passage Race The Positivity Trophy: for the first boat home in the Coastal Race The Inclusion Jacket: for the furthest travelled boat The Murray Magnum: for the first boat across the line in the Crinan to Oban Pursuit Race



For more information and to gain entry to the event, click here.

Article continues below…

Autism On The Water at Cowes Week

This year, AOTW is the official charity for Cowes Week, which runs from 2nd to 8th August in West Cowes, Isle of Wight.

MacDonald said: ‘It is fantastic news that Autism On The Water has been appointed as an official charity of Cowes Week for 2025! Being supported by such an iconic British sailing event as Cowes Week is a privilege. This is a great opportunity for the sailing community and wider public to see and learn about what we do whilst being part of the biggest town regatta in the world.’

‘Alongside competing at the regatta this year, we will also be running many free sailing and motorboating trips, and we’re planning some surprises too! AOTW are avid fans of Cowes Week, both on and off the water, and we’re looking forward to a week of exciting racing and shoreside fundraising activities.’

In conclusion

Autism On The Water is an active part of the sailing community. It encourages those on the autism spectrum and their families to enjoy getting onto the water for free. The charity has planned an exciting rest of the year, with its successful Community Sailing Program, first regatta, and as an official charity of Cowes Week.

To learn more about AOTW, click here.

