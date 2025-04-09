6 tips for sustainable sailing – so you can bask in the marine environment without guilt

Sustainable sailing is crucial for protecting the marine environment and enjoying the natural world guilt-free.

Recently, many have felt more responsibility for protecting the natural environment. Working with nature is crucial for sailors, and for many cruisers, glistening waves, chance dolphin sightings, and fresh salty air are enormous motivators for getting out onto a boat. To preserve these wonderful experiences for years, there are a few sustainable sailing habits for a more eco-friendly time on the water.

Here are some tips based on aims from the World Sailing Organisation’s (WSO) Sustainability Agenda 2030:

1. Sustainable Sailing: Recycle, Reuse, and Reduce Waste

When packing for a sailing trip, take refillable water bottles and containers to avoid single-use plastics. Biodegradable containers are also a good option.

Separate general waste from recycling and keep it on board until you can dispose of it appropriately on shore. Avoid chucking rubbish overboard, as waste in our oceans harms marine wildlife, ruins the view, and contributes to climate change.

These values align with World Sailing’s Sustainability Agenda, which aims to ‘substantially reduce waste generation through prevention, reduction, recycling, and reuse’ by 2030.

2. Minimising fuel use

To reduce emissions, dial down motor use. So, if conditions are suitable, let your mainsail and jib do the work. Invest in renewable energy sources to reduce fuel consumption by installing solar panels or a wind generator.

3. Throw nothing overboard

Contribute to making our oceans plastic-free by keeping rubbish onboard until you can properly dispose of it. For extra sustainability points, pick up plastic waste that floats nearby.

4. Pick plastic-free and sustainable options

Use eco-friendly options when possible while onboard. Reusable containers are an excellent option for food to avoid single-use plastics, as is swapping plastic products for cardboard or paper ones. Simple changes like using metal cutlery instead of plastic can be an easy way to reduce waste. And it has the added benefit of less rubbish for you to carry ashore.

To stay hydrated while helping the environment, opt for reusable bottles rather than single-use ones. Metal straws are a good alternative to plastic ones, which harm marine wildlife such as turtles.

5. Respect wildlife

One of the exciting parts about a sailing adventure is spotting marine wildlife, whether it is a dolphin fin, shoals of fish milling around the boat, or sea birds bobbing on the waves. However, to ensure you don’t invade their space, maintain a healthy distance. Stay 100m away from birds nesting on cliffs to avoid scaring them.

6. Use facilities on land where possible

When you need a shower, take a short one on land. As tempting as it is to stay under the warm water for ages, reducing time in the shower cubicle using up water helps the environment.

If you need to use the heads onboard, stocking up on recycled loo rolls is a good, sustainable option. Use non-toxic cleaning and hygiene products to maintain your yacht to reduce the amount of harmful chemicals entering the marine ecosystem.

