Water Bottle Fountain Fund Accepting Applications From UK Coastal Communities

The Sea-Changers Foundation Fund 2025 allows communities to receive up to £2,500 for water bottle fountains on the UK's coast.
The Sea-Changers Coastal Fountain Fund 2025 is open, allowing not-for-profit organisations to bid for up to £2,500 to pay for water bottle fountains in busy and environmentally important UK coastal locations. The fund’s aim is to reduce the amount of single-use plastic polluting the marine environment. The foundation has funded nearly 40 fountains across the UK in the past four years.
The fund only covers either floor or wall-mounted units suitable for filling water bottles. Sea-Changers suggests those interested in applying read this guidance from ReFill specifically covering UK regulations and requirements.
How to apply for a water bottle fountain
Applications are open to not-for-profit organisations who have realised a need for a fountain and can get enough stakeholder involvement for the project’s success. Sea-Changers say, ‘We particularly welcome applications from Wales, Scotland, East Anglia and Northeast and Northwest England as these areas have been under-represented in previous years.’
Sea-Changers offers downloadable advice on the CFF Eligibility and Evaluation Criteria to help potential applicants understand whether the fund is a good fit for them, here. They also provide a ‘help guide’ version of the application form, explaining what they’re looking for in detail for the answer boxes. This form includes an application checklist and a brief Terms and Conditions Section.
You can download the application form from the ‘How to apply for funding’ section at www.sea-changers.org.uk. Sea-Changers asks applicants to send the form to info@sea-changers.org.uk. Following this, they say they will acknowledge the application, provide a timescale on progress, and detail what happens next.
Applications close on 25th April 2025.
