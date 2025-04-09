6 Tips For Guilt Free Sustainable Sailing

Reduce, re-use, recycle is a motto of many. We can apply it to our sailing too and help us to reduce our impact on the environment we love so much. Here's 6 top tips for sustainable sailing...

We are pushed by the social narrative that we should take responsibility for protecting the natural environment that we sail in. But how exactly can we do that without sucking the joy out of sailing?

Glistening waves, chance dolphin sightings, the feeling of being out in an unspoiled world breathing in fresh air are enormous motivators for getting out onto a boat.

There’s a few sustainable sailing habits that will allow us to continue enjoying this for generations to come.

Here are some tips based on aims from the World Sailing Organisation’s (WSO) Sustainability Agenda 2030:

1. Sustainable Sailing: Recycle, Reuse, and Reduce Waste

When packing for a sailing trip, take refillable water bottles and containers to avoid single-use plastics. Biodegradable containers are also a good option.

Separate general waste from recycling and keep it on board until you can dispose of it appropriately on shore. Avoid chucking rubbish overboard, as waste in our oceans harms marine wildlife, ruins the view, and contributes to climate change.

These values align with World Sailing’s Sustainability Agenda, which aims to ‘substantially reduce waste generation through prevention, reduction, recycling, and reuse’ by 2030.

2. Minimising fuel use

To reduce emissions, dial down motor use. So, if conditions are suitable, let your mainsail and jib do the work. Invest in renewable energy sources to reduce fuel consumption by installing solar panels, wind generator and /or hydro generator.

3. Throw nothing overboard

Carry onboard various containers to separate and compact your waste. Screw top drums can allow you to compact your rubbish tightly inside and contain the smell until you can take it ashore for recycling or organic disposal/composting. A drum for card/paper, a drum for organic food waste and a drum for plastic and metal. It’s amazing how small you can crush a can with a rubber mallet. The drums can live outside or in a lazarette.

There’s sizes to suit every kind of boater.

For extra sustainability points, pick up plastic waste that floats nearby.

4. Pick plastic-free and sustainable options

Use eco-friendly options when possible while onboard. Reusable containers are an excellent option for food to avoid single-use plastics, as is swapping plastic products for cardboard or paper ones. Buy unpackaged produce where possible. Keep your cupboards filled with the same containers and just refill those containers time and again. By unpacking everything before you set sail, you can easily dispose of and recycle everything before you cast a line to set off.

There’s the added benefit of less rubbish for you to lug ashore when you reach shore again.

To stay hydrated while helping the environment, opt for reusable bottles rather than single-use ones. Metal or silicon straws are a good alternative to plastic ones, which harm marine wildlife such as turtles.

5. Respect wildlife

One of the exciting parts about a sailing adventure is spotting marine wildlife, whether it is a dolphin fin, shoals of fish milling around the boat, or sea birds bobbing on the waves.

To ensure you don’t invade their space, maintain a healthy distance. Stay 100m away from birds nesting on cliffs to avoid scaring them.

6. Use facilities on land where possible

When you need a shower, take a short one on land. As tempting as it is to stay under the warm water for ages, reducing time in the shower cubicle using less water helps the environment.

If you need to use the heads onboard, stocking up on recycled loo rolls is a good, sustainable option as it can go in the composting bin, not in the water. Some boaters use reusable wash cloths for this purpose. Use non-toxic cleaning and hygiene products to maintain your yacht to reduce the amount of harmful chemicals entering the marine ecosystem.

