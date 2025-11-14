A strong easterly is forecast for the Isles of Scilly—should the crew of Odette risk sailing there to beat the blow, or heed the local skipper’s warning?

Sigma 33, Odette, is cruising the West Country in August and hoping to get to the Scillies. Skippered by Michelle, with her two teenage sons on board, the boat is well set up for cruising, with a decent anchor 60m of chain, heavy-duty tender and reliable outboard. They’re in Penzance, waiting for a break in the southwesterlies before heading across.

All are keen to see the Scillies, but just when it looks like the weather will turn in their favour, with an easterly air flow establishing, it threatens to fill in too strongly – the Inshore Waters outlook is E, F6-7, occasionally 8.

After that, though, it should ease off. While they’re weighing up the options, a local boat ties alongside them and the skipper warns that everyone’s leaving the Scillies in advance of the blow. Odette’s crew have a week before they need to be back in Falmouth, so if they wait for the strong winds to pass, they probably won’t make it over.

Should they heed the local skipper’s advice, or make a break for it now and just sit out the weather so that they’re ready to explore once it passes?

Can you really only visit Scilly in light winds?

The Isles of Scilly are a highlight of any summer cruise and the holy grail of south coast cruising, but getting a good weather window for them is always a challenge.

The islands are notoriously exposed to Atlantic swell, with no all-weather anchoring, and pilot guides warn against being there in heavy weather.

However, weather from Atlantic low- pressure systems differs from that generated by high pressure. The westerly weather associated with the passage of a depression is much more turbulent, bringing high seas, poor visibility and major wind shifts. Anticyclonic easterly weather tends to be stable, with clear skies and little swell, although it can certainly raise a nasty sea state mid-Channel.

During a depression, a boat would need to move around the archipelago, switching anchorages with the wind shifts, yet a relentless swell is still likely. In strong winds from the east, both Hugh Town – the main harbour on st Mary’s – and New Grimsby Sound, between Bryher and Tresco, can offer good protection, either on the visitor moorings or at anchor.

There are a couple of considerations for sitting out an easterly gale in Scilly, though. Firstly, it’s not much fun swinging around in a crowded anchorage with 30 knots blowing across the deck.

Getting ashore in the tender is also challenging if anchored well out, so a well-equipped dinghy is vital and a ‘pyjama day’ aboard may be necessary until the blow passes. And finally, while the stability of easterly airflow is an advantage when finding shelter, it could make it hard to get home, so they need to be confident it will ease up.

We do not know whether the skipper who made these remarks was experienced and/or competent. Ordinarily, i would agree that leaving for the Scillies with strong winds forecast is a bad idea.

If time was no issue, waiting until after the gale would be better. However, easterlies are the one direction from which shelter can reliably be found, so i’d take this chance. They need to get there before the wind increases and endure discomfort for a day or so, but then they’ll be well placed to explore this beautiful watery wonderland.

