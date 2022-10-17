First look: Dufour 37

We take a look at the new Dufour 37, another new launch under 40ft from Dufour who have already impressed with the Dufour 32

Following on from the launch of the diminutive but innovative Dufour 32, the new 37 is much in the same vein.

The builders emphasise a focus on outdoor living space, as well as bright and airy accommodation below, enhanced, as is the current trend, with more volume and fuller sections in the bow.

You can choose between a three-cabin version sleeping up to eight, or a two-cabin layout that also has a small chart table. Headroom has been increased compared to the 360 model this is replacing. On deck, the cockpit is larger, including the outdoor grill in the transom, above the fold-down bathing platform, and there’s an inflatable sunpad area on the bow for lounging.

Sailing hasn’t been neglected, though. The forefoot is deeper and underwater sections rounder than more performance-oriented boats for comfort in a seaway. The helm remains via a single rudder and twin wheels, with improved engineering for a more direct feel on the helm. The rig is taller with more sail area than the 360. We liked the 32 when we tested it, and the 37 looks like another very strong design from Dufour.

Dufour 37 specifications

LOA: 10.77m/ 35ft 4in

LWL: 9.31m / 30ft 7in

Hull length: 9.99m / 32ft 9in

Beam: 3.8m / 12ft 6in

Draught: 1.90m / 6ft 3in

Displacement: 6,747 kg / 14,874 lbs

Ballast: 1,860 kg / 4,100 lbs

Sail area: 60 m² / 646sq ft

Price: From £156,000 ex VAT

