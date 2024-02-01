Hanse 410 first look: another 40 footer

There's no slowing down in the competition when it comes to building new mid-size cruising yachts and Hanse has added to the market with its new Hanse 410

While 32ft might have been a big boat a few decades ago, 40-42 foot is the new normal, driven in part by consumers wanting more space and comfort from their coastal getaway, and in part by the economics of boat building making smaller boats harder and harder to build without making a loss. The Hanse 410 then will be going up against the Dufour 41, Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 410, Beneteau Oceanis 40.1 and the Bavaria C42, amongst others.

So it is that German yard Hanse have pitched their latest new model exactly into the middle of a range that spans from the 315 up to the 588. The Hanse 410, like others of this generation (denoted by the ‘0’ rather than a 5 or an 8), is designed by Berret-Racoupeau with a focus on squeezing in as much volume as possible, thanks to the very full sections forward as well as aft.

There will be the usual generous headroom, plus hull chines above the waterline both fore and aft, In line with modern trends, to push out the corners of the accommodation space, allowing for double berths to extend into the ends of the hull while remaining more or less rectangular.

The theory is that the waterline remains relatively narrow, while giving the hull more form stability when heeled. Often, the extra volume results in less slamming in waves than you’d have thought, and the extra power compensates for the loss of a fine entry, albeit with a small sacrifice in pointing ability.

Looking at the polars, the self-tacking jib will have you up to 6.5 knots in at 35º to the apparent wind with 10 knots over the deck, and with a furling offwind sail, you’ll be nudging over 9 knots in 20 knots of true wind on a beam reach – that’s with the standard keel and before you’ve weighed the boat down with cruising clobber.

While the Hanses of old were narrower boats, the brand still prides itself on an enjoyable and rewarding sailing experience, albeit as simple to handle as possible, so this boat still has an adjustable backstay to let you trim the rig, even if all the other controls are taken aft to the helm, ducted through a channel in the cockpit coamings.

Space on deck is vast, with the now-familiar twin cockpit tables and L-shaped seating. The tables can be lowered to form two big sunpads in the cockpit, while a large bathing platform folds down at the stern.

In a bid to offer more sustainable propulsion options, Elvstrom sails made largely from recycled materials are available, as is electric propulsion and methanol fuel cell power generation.

A raft of 18 accommodation layout options includes: of a heads in the forward owner’s cabin (or a dressing table and large wardrobe); either one or two aft double cabins, the latter of which turns the port quarter to become large stowage locker accessed from a door aft of the galley as well as on deck; a starboard saloon settee that can be shortened to accommodate either an aft-facing chart table or an out-board facing stowage locker beneath a standing chart table.

In fact, the only fixed points of the layout are the L-shaped galley and C-shaped saloon seating to port, the heads and shower compartment to starboard and the starboard aft double cabin. It seems odd that the starboard saloon seating doesn’t offer seating at the table, limiting hosting to a rather cosy six, where there should be comfortable room for eight. A mintor detail. Prospective buyers will be spoilt for choice.

Hanse 410 specifications

LOA: 12.55m / 41ft 2in

Hull length: 11.99m / 39ft 4in

LWL: 11.55m / 37ft 11in

Beam: 4.29m / 14ft 1in

Draught: 2.10m / 6ft 11in

Shoal draught: 1.70m / 5ft 7in)

Sail area: 84m2 / 904 sq ft

Displacement: 9,680kg / 21, 431 Lbs

Price: Base €251,900 ex VAT (ca. £217,000)

Contact: www.hanseyachts.co.uk

