Spinlock scores highly in inflatable lifejacket tests, but what about childrens PFDs? Does the Deckvest Nemo match the Deckvest legacy? (Yes! It does!)

Spinlock Deckvest NEMO Children’s Lifejacket Review – Little People, Big Safety

Specifications – Spinlock Deckvest NEMO Lifejacket

Size : One model fits children approx. 15–25kg (a smaller version is available for children under 15kg)

: One model fits children approx. 15–25kg (a smaller version is available for children under 15kg) Buoyancy : 150N rated foam buoyancy

: 150N rated foam buoyancy Closure : Secure zip and buckle system with crotch strap

: Secure zip and buckle system with crotch strap Grab Handle : Strong lifting points behind the collar and on the front

: Strong lifting points behind the collar and on the front Design : Slimline front, wide head support, brightly coloured with reflective trim

: Slimline front, wide head support, brightly coloured with reflective trim Compliance: Certified to CE ISO 12402-4 (150N children’s lifejacket)

There’s something oddly reassuring about the chaos of kids around boats. The noisy running about, the loud splash (shouts of “make sure you’ve got your lifejacket on!”) the puddles of wet footprints. I mean, I was that kid one time, quite a few years ago now.

A good children’s lifejacket can make or break your day afloat. I always shied away from wearing one (I wore one but hated it), they were rubbish and rode up into my face while I was dive bombing.

But thankfully times have changed and Spinlock have a cracking little lifejacket with the Nemo.

I got the chance to test the NEMO properly with two very different girls from two very different families. The youngest, a shy but quietly confident 3-year-old, was only just starting her water adventures. The older, a 9-year-old with a love of swimming and a dislike of anything “uncool”, was a tougher critic.

We started by the water in Southampton, where the sun was shining making proceedings a whole lot more pleasant.

Away from the deck side pictures we took of our smallest tester, our groovy sunglasses wearing 3-year-old wore the NEMO in a pool session with her parents who gave us a useful floating appraisal. Her parents fed back to me how it performed: it floated her high and turned her over quickly in the water, but she was still able to swim in it, meaning she felt confident to use it. There’s a strong grab handle on the back, and she was easy to lift out; A crucial safety feature for any child-size gear.

The older girl, she was grumpy about putting it on, because, er hello! fashion. But once adjusted, it sat neatly without feeling bulky on her. Whilst she was a reluctant wearer, which was probably down to the younger aims/styling of this lifejacket, what it did show to us was the ability of the lifejacket to fit a decent size shift in body growth. She weighed roughly 25kg and was at the upper adjustment range of this lifejacket.

What’s impressive is how well the NEMO adapts, from toddler to tall(ish) kid. The adjustment range is wide, and it cinches in securely without riding up.



