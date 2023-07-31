The Kuuma Stow N’ Go 160 is a portable, propane-powered marine grill well suited to life at sea. Constructed of lightweight 304 stainless steel to resist corrosion, this unit features a 160-square-inch cooking surface, locking hood, and folding legs. The grill is easy to set up and use. It heats quickly and provides even cooking over the entire surface.

I had the opportunity to test the Kuuma 160 marine grill over the summer. From pork chops to chicken breasts and veggies, the grill imparted a great char-smoke flavor to every dish. The electric ignition started on the first click every time. There is also a port for manual lighting should the piezo ignitor ever fail.

The valve regulator is held in place by a spring clip, and the regulator and fuel bottle swing freely to accommodate boat motion at anchor. Just insert the fuel source. Hit the ignitor. Give the grate four or five minutes to heat up and start grilling.

Kuuma’s Stow n’ Go product line is available in multiple sizes, from 125 to 216 square inches of grilling surface. All incorporate folding legs that make them easy to transport and store. The hood of the 160 features side latches to keep it from opening, which makes it portable in one hand. From boat to beach, it’s like carrying a lightweight satchel.

Kuuma Stow N’ Go 160 marine grill performance

The grill has a built-in temperature gauge rated to 800 degrees. I found the gauge useful only for determining when the grill is up to cooking temperature. Beyond that, proper doneness is more a matter of learning the grill’s cook rate through trial and error, or by using an internal meat thermometer.

Even though the 160 is in the middle of the Stow N’ Go product line, it has a grilling surface comparable to its larger cousin, the Kuuma Stow N’ Go Elite 216 (which we’ve also tested). The difference is that the 216 has a separate warming grate included in its rating.

The actual grilling area is essentially the same between the two units, except the 160 is rectangular and the 216 is square (and more expensive). There is also a charcoal version of the 160.

Overall, the Kuuma Stow N’ Go 160 gas marine grill is a nearly foolproof design with no moving parts to go missing, blow away, or fumble overboard. While not top-of-the-line, it is a well-made, portable, and easy-to-use cooker perfect for boaters, campers, and tailgaters seeking excellent value.

I found only two notable downsides to the 160. First, the handle seems undersized. Stainless steel heats and cools rapidly, and although the handle is never too hot to touch, it gets uncomfortably warm. Twice I missed reaching for the smallish handle and singed my finger on the hood. My fault for not looking before reaching, but still…

Secondly, the radiant heat plate does not lift out, as it does in the 216. This makes it more difficult to clean the lower reaches of the grill case. The heat plate is removable via four small screws for a thorough cleaning, which is a slight hassle. Otherwise, just wipe down the grate after every use, occasionally empty the drip pan, and sail on.

Verdict The Kuuma 160 marine grill is a great option for boaters looking for a portable, affordable, and easy-to-use grill that provides even cooking. It is well-made and durable, and a good value for the price.