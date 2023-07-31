The best marine grills combine portability, efficiency, and value in one package. Kuuma’s Stow N’ Go Elite 216 checks all the right boxes.

I spent much of summer 2023 testing several of the best marine grills from leading manufacturers. My favorite among them was the Kuuma Stow N’ Go 216 Elite with electric ignition. I was impressed at every stage.

Let’s start with ease of use. Made of durable 304 stainless steel, there is nothing to assemble other than whatever mount you decide to use. No complicated parts or moving components to deal with, making it incredibly user-friendly

While there are several models in Kuuma’s Stow N’ Go product line, the Elite 216 boasts a couple of notable advantages. The handle is thicker and wider than that of its smaller cousin, the Kuuma Stow N’ Go 160 (which we’ve also tested), resulting in a cooler and more comfortable grip.

The grill also has a warming rack, which is a welcome feature if you need it. I found the warming rack more in the way than useful when flipping larger items. But it is easily removed before lighting and there if you want it for items that cook at different rates.

The Kuuma Stow N’ Go Elite 216 offers more of a square profile compared to the rectangular 160. However, minus the warming rack, both grills have a nearly identical grilling surface. The wire gauge on the 216 grate is considerably thicker. That enhances sturdiness, makes for hotter searing, and simplifies the cleaning process.

The 216 also features a lift-out radiant heat plate, which facilitates easy cleaning. Some other grills require disassembly to access the lower reaches, but the 216 makes cleaning easy.

The grill fits any Kuuma mount, from rod-holder inserts to rail mounts. My favorite is the quick-release rail mount.

The heavier weight of the 216 makes it more of a challenge to fix to a rail without sagging over time, but the quick-release mount solves that problem by allowing you to stow the grill while underway or not in use

The hood locks to allow one-handed carrying, and the fold-out legs are perfect for transporting your barbeque to the beach or a picnic table.

Cooking on the Kuuma Stow N’ Go Elite 216

Thanks to its rapid heating rate, the Kuuma Stow N’ Go Elite 216 offers amazing efficiency. At one point, I cooked three complete meals on a mostly empty 1-pound propane bottle, including fish, steaks, and hamburgers.

The grill does tend to flare up due to the full-size radiant heat plate. That might give some grill masters pause, but I found it a useful advantage. Well-tended flare-ups impart a delicious smoky flavor.

I did encounter a minor issue with the removable radiant heat plate, which arrived improperly wedged into the grill body. With some elbow grease, I managed to free it, and the grill’s functionality was unaffected. I repositioned the plate correctly, dropped it in place, and lit the grill on the first strike.

Of the several grills I tested over the summer, this is the one I will use most often.

Buy it now from Amazon

Buy it now from Cabela’s

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Verdict The Kuuma Stow N’ Go 216 gas grill delivered exceptional performance and flavor. While a little on the heavy side, its versatility and cooking quality make it my favorite among the grills I tested.