Chatham Sperrin winter boat shoes

The Sperrin Winter Boat Shoe is Chatham’s twist on its classic boat shoe, we put a pair to the test to see how they stand up to regular on-water use

Available in either dark brown or dark tan, this classy boat shoe features three eyelet laces, contrast stitching detail, side laces and a heavy cleated sole for additional traction on slippery pontoons.

One of the key selling features is the sole spring poron insole, which promises to be cushioning, supportive, breathable and anti-bacterial.

Our tester wore them over several months and can vouch that they give their feet good all-round support, and the leather lacing kept them securely in place.

‘The eyelets are robust, which I have been impressed with as often this has been the first thing to go on previous pairs of boat shoes.

‘The thicker sole meant my feet were kept nice and warm on colder days without being sweaty; in the summer I am hoping the anti-bacterial properties will come into their own as I plan to wear them without socks.

‘Surprisingly the thicker cleated sole also had plenty of flex, and did grip well, especially on damp and wet decks.

‘The leather is quite thick so it took a while to wear in, but they have moulded well and now feel a bit like second skin. The leather also dried relatively quickly after getting them wet.’

Available in UK sizes 6-15 and US sizes 6.5-12.

RRP: £89 / $62

