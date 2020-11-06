Yacht maintenance not ‘essential activity’ during second COVID-19 lockdown

Government officials have said private individuals visiting their boats for maintenance or winterisation purposes is not an essential activity, and should not be a reason for people leaving their homes

Boat owners will not be allowed to visit their yachts for maintenance or winterisation purposes during England’s second COVID-19 lockdown, according to Government officials.

British Marine has released a statement on the issue, having met with staff from the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) on 2 November.

The trade body was told that ‘no sector specific guidance would be produced and instead, individual businesses should interpret and comply with high level government guidance published on the Gov.uk website.’

‘Where British Marine has been able to gather some specific clarity from Government, DEFRA officials have stated they do not consider private individuals visiting their boats for maintenance or winterisation purposes as an essential activity for leaving their primary place of residence,’ said British Marine.

‘DEFRA has confirmed that under PART 4 of the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) (No. 4) Regulations 2020, a member of the public can pay a business to maintain their boat on their behalf during the lockdown.

‘DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) has not as yet confirmed that recreational boating can be part of an outdoor exercise regime, however some Harbour Authorities are permitting the visiting and use of recreational craft and British Marine supports this position until clear government guidance says otherwise,’ continued the statement.

In its website, Sport England has confirmed that sailors in England can continue to exercise on the waterways during the current COVID-19 lockdown, as long as people were sailing solo, with members of their household or support bubble, or with one person from another household.

British Marine said it would continue to press the UK Government further for ‘clear unambiguous guidance’, specific to the marine sector.

It added that the current interpretation of the guidance was as follows: