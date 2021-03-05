UK lockdown: Roadmap back to cruising unveiled

Following announcements of when UK lockdown might be eased, British Marine has launched a roadmap for the return to sailing in England

Details of the easing of restrictions imposed by the UK lockdown have now been announced, prompting British Marine to release its roadmap for the return to sailing in England.

The guidance has been signed off by the Government.

From 8 March, all forms of watersports, including the use of privately-owned craft and self-drive day hire boats for single households, can go ahead in England (subject to local navigation and harbour authority guidance).

Furthermore, it has been concluded that marinas can open from 8 March to allow recreational boating to take place and boat brokerage can open in line with non-essential retail from 12 April.

This all assumes that boats allow for social distancing to take place.

The easing of UK lockdown is being based on data, not dates.

In England, each step has a “no earlier than” date, 5 weeks later than the previous step, to allow time to assess the impact of the previous step and provide a week’s notice before changes occur.

The steps for easing COVID-19 restrictions will be taken at the same time across England in a national approach, in the absence of a significant regional disparity.

Continues below…

From 29 March, as part of the first step, Stay at Home restrictions will be lifted.

The Government will continue to advise that people minimise travel. This means avoiding making unnecessary journeys, combining trips and avoiding travel at peak times where possible.

People should avoid travelling further than is reasonably necessary to take part in their activity – for instance visiting shops or making use of services closer to home.

Commenting on the roadmap, the CEO of British Marine, Lesley Robinson, said: ‘This roadmap provides hope and reassurance, and I am pleased that the collaboration between Government, other user groups and ourselves has resulted in aligned guidance for marine businesses and participants.

‘It is welcome news that parts of our industry should be able to re-open in time for the Easter holidays. I am cautiously optimistic about the months ahead, based on the assumption that, as the vaccine rollout accelerates, the phased easing of restrictions is achievable,’ she added.

Guidance for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland differs, and British Marine remains engaged with Government on the individual plans set out by the devolved administrations.

