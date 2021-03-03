2021 Budget: Red diesel use by boaters confirmed

The Chancellor has confirmed that sailors and boaters in the UK will still be able to use red diesel to propel their vessels after April 2022

In his 2021 Budget, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that sailors will still be able to use red diesel to propel their vessels.

Last year, the UK Government announced it would remove the subsidy on red diesel from April 2022, although boaters would still be able to use subsidised fuel for heating onboard.

It followed a consultation with the sailing industry and commercial boat owners after a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in October 2018 that the UK wasn’t complying with the EU Fuel Directive by allowing leisure vessels to use marked diesel. A similar ruling was made against Ireland, which had green diesel.

The RYA, the Cruising Association and British Marine have all campaigned against the banning of red diesel for vessel propulsion.

Reacting to the announcement on red diesel in the 2021 Budget, the CEO of British Marine, Lesley Robinson, said it was a ‘big success story’ for the marine industry.

‘After months of extensive consultation and discussion with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), I am delighted that the Chancellor has today announced that the entitlement to use red diesel will be maintained for all commercial boat operators and for private pleasure craft users in Great Britain,’ she said.

‘This is a big success story for the leisure marine industry and British Marine as the treatment of red diesel beyond April 2022 has been a key issue for our members. I am particularly grateful to colleagues at HMRC for working closely with British Marine, listening to industry feedback and giving the leisure marine sector the certainty needed at this unprecedented time,’ added Robinson.

In Ireland, the Government banned the use of green diesel to solely power pleasure boats from 1 January 2020.

This was despite concerns from the Irish Sailing Association that there was little infrastructure for the dispensing of white diesel, especially along the west and south east coasts, and the move could lead to an increase in boats running out of fuel and requiring rescue.

