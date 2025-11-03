Elan unveils radical new range and ditches old yachts

The Slovenian yacht builder has announced a radical new direction following a period in which it stopped all boat building. The new fast, luxury carbon yachts are much larger than their previous boats, which will no longer be built

Slovenian yard Elan has just trailed a new line of yachts, following over a year in which it paused yacht production entirely. The new boats are going to include three boats from 65-80ft (20m-24m), designed by naval architects J&J Design and Guillaume Verdier and will be built from carbon. Elan claims the boats will incorporate IMOCA and America’s Cup technology, as well as the brand’s long history of technical expertise in composite construction.

The models will feature the SixtyFive, a SeventyThree and an Eighty. The range completely replaces the yard’s previous ranges, which included the Impression range of family cruising yachts, the cruiser-racer E line, which included the sporty E4 and the GT range of long-distance cruisers. The change brings to an end the decades-long collaboration between Humphreys Yacht Design and Elan Yachts.

Speaking to Yachting Monthly, Head of Marketing for Elan, David Rajapaksa explained:

We’ve been building in carbon for a long time, and we believe this is where demand for new boats is going to come from. This was the only logical next step for us. Having paused our boat building programme for six months to reevaluate where we were going as a company, we are excited to be starting construction of the new range as soon as possible. We expect the first hull to be hitting the water in early 2027. We will not be continuing the old models and ranges, although the tooling (moulds) will be retained There are no firm orders yet but we are having a number of serious conversations with some interested parties.

New technology will include digital load monitoring, carbon epoxy construction throughout and a sophisticated autopilot control system to maximise efficiency, control and safety.

The first model, the SixtyFive, is intended for ‘shorthanded or owner-sailed operation, uniting race-bred naval architecture, digital engineering precision, and hand-finished craftsmanship in one cohesive concept’.

In short, this promises to be a fast and lightweight boat, but one that is fitted out and rigged for cruising and shorthanded sailing.

The hull is designed to start planing in 14 knots of wind, with an emphasis on minimal weight and maximum stiffness in the hull. It is intended that this boat should have the potential to offer bluewater cruising for owners with a taste for speed and the cash to back it up.

Jeffrey Tirman, CEO of Elan Group, said:

Elan has the capability, the people, and the technology to operate at the highest level of composite engineering. The Elan SixtyFive marks the beginning of this new era, combining industrial precision, advanced materials, and design integrity to set a new standard in owner-sailed bluewater performance.

Guillaume Verdier, Naval Architect, said:

Elan is giving us a fantastic opportunity to build an epoxy-carbon-glass mix. It is one of the best compromises we could find: incredibly strong and long-lasting. This cruising yacht will be sailing through time, I believe, and perform really well.

While it promises to be a high performance machine, cruising comfort has been taken into consideration. Low-rise, gently sloping companionways steps ensures easy movement between below and on deck, while a high level of finish has been achieved in the accommodation without excessive weight thanks to sandwich panel joinery.

Elan SixtyFive highlights:

Optimised naval architecture and structure (faster, lighter, and stronger yacht). Planing enabled from 14 knots.

Light carbon-epoxy build (dry weight 17,000 kg, full load 21,000 kg).

IMOCA-derived custom autopilot for shorthanded sailing.

Dual steering with protected helm and full sail control.

High-tensile forged steel keel fin.

Lightweight electrical system with digital switching, solar integration, Li-ion storage, hydrogeneration, and hybrid readiness.

Handcrafted interior with improved ergonomics, owner’s suite with walk-in wardrobe, and separate showers and heads for all cabins.

One of the early adopters of composite construction, in skiing, sailing, as well as marine, aerospace and wind energy, Elan was founded in 1945 in Begunje, Slovenia. In recent years, it has won several European Yacht of the Year titles as well as over 300 international design and innovation awards.

General dimensions