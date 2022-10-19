Do you recognise these sailors?

Yachting Monthly reader Pete Stenson is asking for help to reunite hundreds of photos of a round the world sailing adventure with their rightful owner

Yachting Monthly reader Pete Stenson is asking for help to reunite a number of photo albums detailing a round the world sailing adventure with their rightful owner.

He is in possession of hundreds of photos of a yacht, ports and families, dating from the 1980s.

The yacht name is not clearly visible on the photos, although it might be Yemunja, but he does have the sail number.

‘I don’t want to bin them as the children who appear in the photos will now be in their 40s or 50s and may not have copies of the photos of their round the world adventure,’ he explained.

‘There is also a good side view of the yacht but I can’t see a name, however there is a photo of some concrete blocks that sailors write their boat names on which has the name ‘Yemunja’ on it. There is a pennant on the mast with numbers on it, there is also a photo showing numbers and letters on the sail. With your expert help I’m sure we can find the right home for these photos!’ added Stenson.

Anyone who recognises the family should contact Pete Stenson direct at petergstenson@gmail.com

