Deacons Used Boat Show: last chance to list your yacht

There is still time to list your yacht for the Deacons Used Boat Show which starts on Friday, 11 September

Yacht owners looking to sell have just a few days left to list their vessel for the Deacons Used Boat Show.

The event at Bursledon, Southampton will be taking place from 11-20 September.

It is being staged by the yacht brokers, Whyboats.

The firm is reporting that demand for used boats has ‘never been higher’, citing the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions coupled with the recent good weather for the upturn in the market.

‘It’s a great time for anyone who is looking to sell their boat,’ says Ian Watkins, Whyboats’ director.

‘The market is really buoyant and currently there is a real demand for used boats, both power and sail.’

Those wishing to list their yacht for the show will receive a free lift, scrub and block off, amongst other incentives.

The Deacons Used Boat Show will be open daily from 10am-6pm.

Visitors will need to book an appointment to visit vessels.

Additionally, boats will be thoroughly sanitised each day, giving peace of mind to sellers and potential buyers alike.

The event will be held at the same time as two other boat shows in Southampton.

Boats 2020 will be replacing the 2020 Southampton Boat Show.

It will be held at Mayflower Park in the city, and will feature mostly motor boats.

MDL is also hosting the Ocean Village Boat Show on 11-20 September.

The free, ticketed only show will be focusing on sail.