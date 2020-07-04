2020 Southampton Boat Show postponed, but smaller event planned

The 2020 Southampton Boat Show has been postponed to 2021, but a smaller outdoor event is being planned to take its place

British Marine last night announced that the 2020 Southampton Boat Show isbeing postponed to 2021. It attributed the decision to government guidance on large scale gatherings, saying that an event attracting over 100,000 people is ‘simply not possible’ this year.

The national trade body for the UK marine indutstry, and organiser of the Southampton Boat Show, said that it is considering a smaller-scale, outdoor only event to take its place this year, but has not yet confirmed any details.

British Marine announced the decision on Friday 3 July in the following statement: