Yachting Monthly August 2020 – on sale 16 July

Inside the August issue of Yachting Monthly you will find:
SAILING SKILLS
Sailing Solo
The art of short-handed cruising, how best to prepare yourself and your boat
Furling Mainsails
Some sailors swear by mainsail furling systems, others swear at them…
Mervyn Wheatley
A profile of the OSTAR veteran
Skippers’ tips
Pump vane reversal • Easy mooring short-handed • Fog signal
Question of Seamanship
Getting into a tight berth in the wind
Cruising with pets
Taking cats and dogs to sea is a centuries-old tradition, but what are the practicalities?
CRUISING
The Gulf of Morbiham
Medieval towns, quaint anchorages, islands and beaches make this Breton inland sea ripe for exploring by boat
Return to guernsey
A solo sailor battles back injury, seasickness and engine problems on a 330-mile journey
Leeward island odyssey
One family’s Caribbean cruising adventure
Glencoe Anchorage
Culinary and rambling delights found in the Highlands
GEAR AND BOATS
The Big Question
Best weekend cruiser for a family with teens?
New Gear
Neck gaiter • Rig tune • MOB rescue kit • YellowV paddleboard test
Me & My Boat
An expert look at the Dufour 30 Classic, which owners say is ‘well balanced, light and responsive’
Learning Curve
A marine engineer shares the terrifying ordeal of getting stuck headfirst on his own boat locker
REGULARS
Editor’s letter A boat of one’s own
News Marine protection area plans
Letters Plea for big sailing boots
Libby Purves Short adventures
Dick Durham Overboard
Pete Goss Goodbye Pearl
Cruising Community Teen quest
Cruising Log Göta Canal cruising
Books The Seafarers – Stephen Rutt
Confessions Asleep with the fishes