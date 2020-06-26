Yachting Monthly August 2020 – on sale 16 July

August 2020 Yachting Monthly cover

Inside the August issue of Yachting Monthly you will find:

SAILING SKILLS

Sailing Solo
The art of short-handed cruising, how best to prepare yourself and your boat

Furling Mainsails
Some sailors swear by mainsail furling systems, others swear at them…

Mervyn Wheatley
A profile of the OSTAR veteran

Skippers’ tips
Pump vane reversal • Easy mooring short-handed • Fog signal

Question of Seamanship
Getting into a tight berth in the wind

Cruising with pets
Taking cats and dogs to sea is a centuries-old tradition, but what are the practicalities?

Singlehanded sailing on Sadler 29

CRUISING

The Gulf of Morbiham
Medieval towns, quaint anchorages, islands and beaches make this Breton inland sea ripe for exploring by boat

Return to guernsey
A solo sailor battles back injury, seasickness and engine problems on a 330-mile journey

Leeward island odyssey
One family’s Caribbean cruising adventure

Glencoe Anchorage
Culinary and rambling delights found in the Highlands

Furling Mainsails

GEAR AND BOATS

The Big Question
Best weekend cruiser for a family with teens?

New Gear
Neck gaiter • Rig tune • MOB rescue kit • YellowV paddleboard test

Me & My Boat
An expert look at the Dufour 30 Classic, which owners say is ‘well balanced, light and responsive’

Learning Curve
A marine engineer shares the terrifying ordeal of getting stuck headfirst on his own boat locker

Lymington RNLI voluntary crew spot Martin Blount’s sailing boots sticking out of the aft lazarette locker

REGULARS
Editor’s letter A boat of one’s own
News Marine protection area plans
Letters Plea for big sailing boots
Libby Purves Short adventures
Dick Durham Overboard
Pete Goss Goodbye Pearl
Cruising Community Teen quest
Cruising Log Göta Canal cruising
Books The Seafarers – Stephen Rutt
Confessions Asleep with the fishes