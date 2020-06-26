Yachting Monthly August 2020 – on sale 16 July

Inside the August issue of Yachting Monthly you will find:

SAILING SKILLS

Sailing Solo

The art of short-handed cruising, how best to prepare yourself and your boat

Furling Mainsails

Some sailors swear by mainsail furling systems, others swear at them…

Mervyn Wheatley

A profile of the OSTAR veteran

Skippers’ tips

Pump vane reversal • Easy mooring short-handed • Fog signal

Question of Seamanship

Getting into a tight berth in the wind

Cruising with pets

Taking cats and dogs to sea is a centuries-old tradition, but what are the practicalities?

CRUISING

The Gulf of Morbiham

Medieval towns, quaint anchorages, islands and beaches make this Breton inland sea ripe for exploring by boat

Return to guernsey

A solo sailor battles back injury, seasickness and engine problems on a 330-mile journey

Leeward island odyssey

One family’s Caribbean cruising adventure

Glencoe Anchorage

Culinary and rambling delights found in the Highlands

GEAR AND BOATS

The Big Question

Best weekend cruiser for a family with teens?

New Gear

Neck gaiter • Rig tune • MOB rescue kit • YellowV paddleboard test

Me & My Boat

An expert look at the Dufour 30 Classic, which owners say is ‘well balanced, light and responsive’

Learning Curve

A marine engineer shares the terrifying ordeal of getting stuck headfirst on his own boat locker

REGULARS

Editor’s letter A boat of one’s own

News Marine protection area plans

Letters Plea for big sailing boots

Libby Purves Short adventures

Dick Durham Overboard

Pete Goss Goodbye Pearl

Cruising Community Teen quest

Cruising Log Göta Canal cruising

Books The Seafarers – Stephen Rutt

Confessions Asleep with the fishes