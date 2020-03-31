How to buy Yachting Monthly Digital for your computer, phone, tablet or eReader

If you want to read Yachting Monthly in a digital format here’s how you do it

Yachting Monthly Digital is the best way to get the full magazine experience if you’re unable to buy your regular copy at the newsagent or supermarket.

But it’s not as straightforward as browsing the shelf!

There are nine different digital magazine platforms (shops) online and four types of device you can use to access the platforms.

So first choose your device, then choose your platform.

1. What device should I use?

You can get Yachting Monthly digital on a desktop computer (Mac or PC), a phone, tablet or an eReader device.

The options for desktop/laptop are limited in comparison to phones and tablets, but the bigger screen area and resolution may be an attraction.

Apple iPhone and iPad

Yachting Monthly digital subscriptions are currently available on iPads and iPhones (iOS devices) via our own eCommerce platform, Magazines Direct.

We will very soon be offering the opportunity to purchase Yachting Monthly digital single issues too.

We have our own digital magazine platform (Yachting Monthly app) on the Apple App Store. Simply search for Yachting Monthly and download the app for free.

Purchases are made through your Apple ID and linked to the credit/debit card associated with this (which you usually set-up when you first purchase your phone).

You can manage your subscriptions on your devices or through the iTunes Store.

Note that ANY of the other providers (see table below) will work on Apple devices.

Android phones and tablets

All other phones and tablets use Google’s Android operating system.

To buy a digital magazine on an Android device select your preferred digital magazine platform (app) from Google’s Play Store.

Download the app, open it and follow the instructions.

eReaders

If your eReader supports downloads from either iOS (App Store) or Android (Play Store), you will normally be able to access digital magazines.

On your eReader, tap the Apps button on the device homepage, and search for your preferred app in the store.

Download the app, open it and follow the instructions.

2. Which magazine platform should I buy from?

For Yachting Monthly Digital there are nine different digital magazine platforms available.

Magazines Direct and Yachting Monthly’s own app in the Apple App Store only work on Apple devices (iPhone and iPad – not Mac Desktops).

Zinio, Amazon Kindle, PressReader, Readly, Magzter, Cafeyn and Pocketmags will work on Android and Apple devices.

The only four platforms for desktop are Zinio, Amazon Kindle, Pocketmags and Cafeyn.

Some are like supermarkets that sell everything to everyone in a variety of bundles and price options, while others are like local newsagents with a limited range tailored only to a certain type of shopper.

All platforms require you to create an account before you can make a purchase.

However, once you have an account, most platforms will allow you to read your magazine on five devices simultaneously, with up to five users per subscription.

We, the publisher, have no control over their distribution. Nor can we influence their prices, other than by stating our recommended cover price (which is the same as our print magazine).

Take a look at the table below to see which package suits you best. Prices are accurate as of March 2020

3. Can I buy single issues or do I have to subscribe?

You don’t have to subscribe to get a digital copy of Yachting Monthly, though if you’re a regular reader you may find some of the subscription offers more attractive, and some deals offer access to unlimited other magazines too.

Single issues

If it’s the current issue, you’re after take a look at Yachting Monthly app, Zinio, Amazon Kindle or Cafeyn (formerly LeKiosk), which charge the same as the print edition of the magazine (slightly less for Cafeyn).

Cafeyn and the Yachting Monthly app offer ‘one-month’ subscriptions.

At £3.99, this is cheaper than buying a single issue, but renewal is automatic, so if you just want the one issue you’ll have to remember to cancel before the month is up.

Please note – deleting the app doesn’t automatically cancel the subscription.

For single back-issues, you’re limited to Yachting Monthly app, Zinio or Cafeyn, though note that certain titles may still not have been converted for these platforms.

Where they are, they appear automatically on your device.

Subscriptions

Digital magazine platforms typically give you two options – subscribe to just one brand (eg. Yachting Monthly on Zinio at £40 per year) OR subscribe to everything (5,000+ titles) for an annual fee.

Other platforms offer monthly, rather than annual subscriptions, such as Amazon Kindle and Pocketmags.