Waterproof insulated jacket tested: Gill North Hill

The Gill North Hill waterproof insulated jacket promises to be warm and windproof. Yachting Monthly editor Theo Stocker puts it to the test

This waterproof insulated jacket from Gill is designed to be wearable both on and off the water.

The Men’s North Hill Jacket and Women’s Whitesand Jacket are the firm’s first foray into creating insulated pieces in its Active range and offers consumers outer layers that are multifunctional.

The waterproof insulated jacket is a down-style outer-layer, with a synthetic equivalent of down insulation that offers the same properties, but with the key advantage that is can be easily washed in a standard washing machine.

Windproof, it is made from yarm made from recycled PET plastic bottles and is lightweight.

There is no doubt that it is a warm, waterproof jacket.

I’ve worn it on several occasions and have put it through the washing machine once.

There has been little in the way of loss of waterproofing so far and it feels just as well insulated as it did out of the bag.

Though sold as an outer-layer there is a limit to the amount of water it will put up with.

As such it works well for rain and spray, but should you be out on a boat in truly torrential weather, I think you would still want a dedicated outer-layer.

Nevertheless, this jacket would still make an excellent mid-layer meaning it covers two bases well.

It will certainly feature in my kit bag.

Gill North Hull Waterproof Insulated Jacket Specifications:

FABRIC COMPOSITION: Outer & Lining: 100% Nylon. Insulation: 100% Recycled Polyester

SIZES: S-XXL

COLOURS: Ash

FEATURES: Zippered internal chest pockets, machine washable, insulated hood with soft stretch binding, sewn bangle construction traps warmth and prevents fibre migration, two hand warmer pockets, adjustable hem

PRODUCT CARE: Machine Wash 40°C. Do Not Bleach. Tumble Dry Low. Low Iron. Do Not Dry Clean. Wash seperately. Do Not Use Softners. Use non biological detergent.

PRICE: From £145

www.gill.co.uk

