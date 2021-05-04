7 waterproofs for summer sailing

Decent, dry and warm waterproofs are the staple of most sailor's kit bag, even in the summer. We look at seven new products to hit the market

Even sailing in the summer, we often need to reach for our waterproofs to ride out a nasty forecast or sudden downpour.

We look at the latest waterproofs on the market.

Tested: Gill Kenton Warm Pilot Jacket

The Kenton jacket uses Gill’s in-house Xplore waterproof, breathable ‘soft touch’ fabric.

Synthetic insulation and polyester liner makes donning over other layers easier.

An ergonomic cut and long body keep out draughts.

Adjustable cuffs and hem and an adjustable hood that stows in the fleece-lined collar all worked well.

There are two zipped external pockets and a zipped internal chest pocket.

It comes in men’s and women’s fits and in silver or blue.

We gave it a test out on the water and really appreciated the additional warmth of the insulation.

The waterproofing seemed to work well and the fit was unobtrusive.

It has internal storm guards but waterproof zips would be the icing on the cake, but the hand-warmer pockets, reinforced seat and cuff areas, and a well-fitting hood were all nice touches.

Specs:

Fabric Composition: Main: 100% Polyester. Lining: 100% Polyester. Fill: 100% Polyester.

Features: Reflective details for visibility. Rollaway hood with 2-way volume adjustment. Internal security pocket. Front zipper protected by inner storm guard. Fully taped seams. 80g/m thermal insulation in torso. 60g/m thermal insulation in sleeves.

Price: £165

www.gb.gillmarine.com

Tested: Musto LPX Lightweight Waterproofs

These lightweight Goretex waterproofs – jacket, salopettes or shorts – aren’t cheap, but they offer top-end weather resistance with none of the bulk.

The jacket (£350) has two simple zipped pockets with laser-cut drainage, an arm pocket for small items and elasticated cuff adjusters.

The hood, which has a soft peak just big enough to keep the rain off, doesn’t have stowage in the collar but it can be zipped off.

The salopettes (£300) include a full body with an elasticated waist and stretch shoulders.

Cargo pockets are high enough to use like trouser pockets and have handwarmers behind.

The shorts (£150) were a boon in the British summer – I kept a dry backside despite rain, wet decks and damp dinghy rides.

These waterproofs will keep the rain and spray out, though for more serious conditions, they lack features like face protection, insulation and high collars.

I spent most of last season in these, with my more serious oilies pressed into service just a couple of times.

Specs: Musto LPX Lightweight Waterproofs – shorts

Fabric composition: Gore-Tex

Features: Reinforced in the high-wear seat area with 600 denier abrasion-resistant fabric. A high back with a lightly padded waistband. A double belt loop makes for easy attachment of tools. 2 below patch pockets & zipped pockets

Price: £150

Specs: Musto LPX Lightweight Waterproofs – jacket

Fabric composition: Polyester 3 layer Gore-Tex

Features: Brushed tricot-lined collar. External hypalon hang loop for decreased drying times. YKK AquaGuard zip for a fully waterproof closure. 3-layer Gore-Tex laminate for waterproof and windproof protection and breathability. Detachable and adjustable hood with a stiffened peak to keep run-off water away from your face. Sleeve pocket for easy storage of small essentials

Price: £350

www.musto.com

At a glance: North Sails Clothing Foul Weather Gear

North Sails’ innovative foul weather gear and deck wear, created with designer Nigel Musto, has four ranges: Ocean, Offshore, Inshore and GP Aero, all aimed at performance-focused sailors.

Features include: Gore-Tex Pro construction, a membrane offering ‘superior durable’ waterproofing and breathability; TightWeave face fabric to stop water absorption and penetration; a four-layer laminate alternative to traditional patch-reinforced areas; reducing weight by preventing water absorption.

Prices range from £140 for fast-dry shorts to £900 for the Southern Ocean Smock, above).

Specs: Southern Ocean Smock

Fabric Composition: 100% recycled polyamide/polyamide

Features: Gore-Tex Pro construction. 9inch ocean collar and hood design. DuraSeal at neck and wrists. Internal neoprene waist seal. Reinforced seat. Extra long 95cm back length. Articulation panel for movement. Oversize fit to allow for other layers

Price: £900

www.northsails.com/performance

At a glance: Gill OS3 Coastal Foulies

Gill’s OS3 System is a lighter, cheaper development of its OS1 and OS2 ranges.

Featuring two-layer XPLORE fabric and XPEL technology, with fully taped seams and a non-absorbent, quick-dry lining, the jacket (£185) has an adjustable hi-vis hood, high cut thermal collar, adjustable cuffs with inner seals, YKK Aquaguard zip with internal storm guard and Velcro-sealed pockets.

Trousers, available with braces (£145) or without (£120), have a drainage facility, front zip, internal gusset, semi-elasticated waist and reinforced seat and knees.

Shorts will soon be available.

Specs:

Fabric Composition: Outer: 100% Nylon, Main Lining: 100% Polyester, Mesh: 100% Polyester, Fleece Lining: 100% Polyester

Features: Fully lined hi-vis hood with 2-way adjustment system for comfort. High cut thermal collar. Adjustable cuffs with PU inner seals for watertight comfort. YKK Aquaguard front zip with internal storm guard. Side entry pockets with velcro closure.

Price: £185

gb.gillmarine.com

At a glance: 878 Apparel Digital Graphene Jacket

The ‘world’s first smart sailing apparel’ is priced for deep pockets but the technology, designed for racing crew, could well roll out to the wider sailing community.

Hungarian brand 878’s jacket has a digital, foldable display on the sleeve, which transmits data from boat instruments via Bluetooth.

Made from graphene, an ultra-lightweight, flexible, waterproof material, it maintains an even temperature at both 5º and 21º.

A waterproof inside pocket enables sailors to operate phones.

The 5.4-inch wide angle display can be read in strong sunlight.

Manufactured using a ‘waste free’ digitised production, with a 3D printed zipper.

Specs:

Fabric Composition: 3 layered superhydrophobic material with graphene membrane

Features: Made to measure. Embedded foldable screen on the sleeve which connects through Bluetooth to B&G and Raymarine systems

Price: £1,642

www.878co.com

At a glance: Zhik’s INS100 Inshore Jacket

The lightweight INS100 jacket is designed to be technical afloat and stylish ashore.

It is made with Vecta, a waterproof, two-layer hydrophobic breathable fabric.

It has an additional durable water repellent coating, and soft mesh lining to maximise air flow, fully taped seams at junctions, plus shaped, pre-formed cuffs, two zipped side pockets and a chest pocket for a phone.

Available in black, navy, and ‘platinum’ colours.

Specs:

Fabric Composition: 2-layer Vecta Fabric

Features: All seams fully taped. Soft mesh lining to maximise airflow. Pre-formed cuffs. 80/20 durable water repellency. Zippered side pockets. Low profile chest pocket.

Price: £130

zhik.com

At a glance: Musto LPX Additions Racing Apparel

Musto’s LPX range has expanded with the Gore-Tex Infinium Aero Jacket – a third of the weight of its predecessor.

Designed to be highly breathable, while minimising wind chill, it has internal hem adjusters that channel into hand pockets.

The LPX PrimaLoft Stretch Midlayer Jacket (priced £200), is designed to layer neatly underneath.

It features stretch panels across the shoulders and PrimaLoft Silver insulation.

Specs:

Fabric Composition: Shell: 100% Polyester – Lining: 100% Polyester – Shell 2: 89% Polyester, 11% Elastane – Insulation sleeves: 100% Polyester – Insulation body: 100% Polyester

Features: Body mapped with high stretch/breathable areas. Reflective film on shoulder seam. YKK Reverse coil front and pocket zippers. Underarm gusset and articulated sleeves. Elasticated Musto embossed cuff hem. Fixed hood with elasticated opening and back panel. Close fit. Hem cord adjusted from inside pocket bag

Price: £200

www.musto.com

