On test: Henri Lloyd Jumper: Mav Mid-Layer

We test this Henri Lloyd jumper, which is made from recycled polyester, to see how well it performed as a mid layer while out sailing

This new Henri Lloyd jumper is sold as a technical mid-layer sweatshirt.

It is made from recycled polyester, which means for each garment, a little over 13 plastic bottles have been used in its manufacture.

I tried this top out on the water in September.

The weather was warm, so I wore it as my main outer layer.

It managed to keep me relatively dry in terms of perspiration and dried impressively quickly on the few occasions I got it wet.

As with most polyester products there is a slight shine to the jumper.

And while the elastic binding on the hem and cuffs kept the top in place while onboard, they too are not the most aesthetically pleasing.

This is nitpicking in a top that worked extremely well and will justify its place in my kit bag as a mid-layer of choice.

As options, the same top can be purchased as a hoodie or a zippered jacket (both £135).

It is available in two colours, navy blue and Victoria blue.

Sizes range from small to xxl.

MAV HL Mid Crew £120

Sizes: S-XXL

Colour: Navy Blue or Victoria Blue

www.henrilloyd.com

