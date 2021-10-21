Rescuing Titanic: Book review

Julia Jones, Yachting Monthly's literary reviewer discusses Rescuing Titanic by Flora Delargy

Rescuing Titanic

Flora Delargy

Wide Eyed Editions £14.99

This is the first narrative picture book from Flora Delargy, a young artist from Belfast.

Delargy’s grandfather and great-grandfather both worked in the city’s shipyards.

The central character of her story, however, is not the city’s famous Titanic, but the smaller, less distinguished Carpathia built in England at Wallsend (Liverpool).

Rescuing Titanic tells the story of the Carpathia’s dash through the night after her wireless operator Harold Cottam had, almost accidentally, received a message from the Titanic that she had struck an iceberg and was sinking fast.

Carpathia was 58 miles away with a top speed of 14 knots.

Her Captain, Arthur Rostron, had to make a series of courageous practical decisions to enable his ship to exceed her maximum speed, prepare to retrieve possible survivors and dash through the icefield in the dark, without alarming his own sleeping passengers.

He must have known that he was endangering their lives as well as his own ship and crew.

Continues below…

The book’s subtitle ‘a true story of quiet bravery in the North Atlantic’ is fully justified.

The Carpathia was too late to witness the Titanic’s final plunge but her arrival in the early hours of morning enabled her to rescue all 706 survivors from lifeboats in the icy sea.

They were cold and traumatised.

As well as offering immediate care, the crew then needed to begin taking the names of survivors, sending telegrams back to the White Star line and beginning to commemorate the dead.

The shelves of Titanic literature are full of mistakes made, drills missed, obligations unfulfilled.

It’s a delight to add this warm and positive human document.

Rescuing Titanic is intended for younger readers, with plenty of educational explanations of crew functions, signalling procedures and the practicalities of rescue (eg canvas bags prepared to lift children aboard).

I confidently predict that it will be much appreciated by their older relatives as well.

Buy Rescuing Titanic at Amazon UK

Buy Rescuing Titanic at Amazon US

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Enjoyed reading this?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.