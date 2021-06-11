Waterproof backpack tested: Red Paddle 30 litre

A waterproof backpack is easy to carry and keeps things dry when going to and from the boat. We put Red Paddle's new 30 litre dry bag through its paces

A waterproof backpack or drybag is essential for keeping valuables safe on damp dinghy rides.

Red Paddle’s new 30-litre waterproof backpack features reinforcement against abrasion, padded back panels and shoulder straps, a chest strap, bottle pouches and a zipped external pocket.

Inside is a removable padded laptop sleeve with pockets.

A roll top and side clips keep the bag securely closed.

We fully submerged the bag for half an hour and only a little water found its way inside.

For a downpour or lying in the bottom of a wet dinghy, welded seams make the bag totally waterproof.

Our only niggles were for more adjustment on the side closure straps and for a slightly larger laptop sleeve.

The external pocket is only splashproof.

This is a really good all-round dry backpack, comfy to wear even fully loaded.

It is robustly made and feels good quality, and the additional pockets, internal and external, made this a useful day bag.

Price: £99.95

Buy it now from Red Paddle

www.redpaddleco.com

