Waterproof backpack tested: Red Paddle 30 litre

A waterproof backpack is easy to carry and keeps things dry when going to and from the boat. We put Red Paddle's new 30 litre dry bag through its paces
A waterproof backpack or drybag is essential for keeping valuables safe on damp dinghy rides.
Red Paddle’s new 30-litre waterproof backpack features reinforcement against abrasion, padded back panels and shoulder straps, a chest strap, bottle pouches and a zipped external pocket.
Inside is a removable padded laptop sleeve with pockets.
A roll top and side clips keep the bag securely closed.
We fully submerged the bag for half an hour and only a little water found its way inside.
For a downpour or lying in the bottom of a wet dinghy, welded seams make the bag totally waterproof.
Our only niggles were for more adjustment on the side closure straps and for a slightly larger laptop sleeve.
The external pocket is only splashproof.
This is a really good all-round dry backpack, comfy to wear even fully loaded.
It is robustly made and feels good quality, and the additional pockets, internal and external, made this a useful day bag.
Price: £99.95
Buy it now from Red Paddle
