New gear: Finisterre + RNLI Freeman Gansey jumper

Clothing brand Finisterre has teamed up to support the RNLI with the launch of the new Finisterre + RNLI Freeman Gansey jumper.

The Finisterre + RNLI Freeman Gansey jumper is one of the central garments in a collection of six. Ten per cent of the sale price is donated to the RNLI.

It is a knitted fisherman’s jumper in a durable and warm lambswool blend yarn, offering both warmth and style. The stitches are said to represent waves, ropes and ladders.

The Finisterre + RNLI Freeman Gansey jumper features ribbed cuffs, neck and hem and is Woolmark accredited.

Blended from sustainable wool and polyamide, the jersey is soft and comfortable to wear. Priced £110, it is available in men and women’s styles, sized from XS to XXL (8 to 16).

As well as supporting the RNLI financially, the collection is also designed to honour the men and women who risk their lives to save others at sea.

As part of the collaboration, Finisterre will share the land-to-sea stories of four crew members. Their tales tell of seemingly ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

Crew members Mali, Emily, Josh and Peter each come from different backgrounds and day jobs. But all are on-call to save lives in different corners of the UK.

A dedicated episode of Finisterre’s Hell or High Water podcast unearths the stories from these crew members and their love and respect for the sea.

The other items in the range include a grey organic cotton t-shirt with a D-Class lifeboat embroidered on the breast and a heavyweight organic cotton sweatshirt. There’s also a red beanie and a wool-polyamide blend roll-neck jersey for women.

