Book review: Flight of the Shearwater

Flight of the Shearwater is the second volume in the Sturmtacher Trilogy and doesn't disappoint, says Julia Jones

Flight of the Shearwater

Alan Jones

Ailsa Publishing, £15.99

Readers already gripped by The Gathering Storm, volume one of the Sturmtaucher Trilogy (ref to earlier review?), will need little encouragement to buy this second instalment – or indeed The Turn of the Tide, the final volume, which is already available.

Others may be waiting for the holiday season to give themselves permission to take 776 pages-worth of time away from ordinary life and duties.

Where’s a good patch of lockdown when you need it, potential readers may ask? I’ll admit to hesitating before plunging in again.

Second volumes are often difficult both to write and to read but this surpassed my expectations, offering me more uncomplicated reading pleasure than volume one.

Flight of the Shearwater continues the Second World War story of the Kastners and Nussbaums, German and Jewish families.

It covers the period between the invasion of Norway in April 1940 to November 1941, when the German invasion of Russia was not yet fully revealed as a fatal error and the ‘Final Solution’ to the existence of the Jewish people was almost, but not quite, being fully implemented.

Continues below…

;window._taboolaSlots.push({"mode":"thumbnails-a-mid","container":"taboola-mid-article","placement":"Mid Article","target_type":"mix"});