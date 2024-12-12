Wherever and whenever you sail, sailing boots are essential if you want the comfort of warm, dry feet. The Yachting Monthly team set about testing a range of sea boots to find the best on offer.

A good pair of sea boots should see you through a wet and windy beat to windward or hunkered down during a cold night watch.

Apart from the obvious role of keeping your feet dry, the best sailing boots will need to cover a number of bases. They need to be warm, comfortable and offer grip that you can trust, as well as being easy to get on and off during both day and night.

Sailing in heavy weather might not be what we set out into, but most likely will find ourselves in some if we’re on a long passage.

At a Glance…

BEST BUDGET BUY

BEST ON TEST

BEST OCEAN BOOT

Editor’s Personal Choice

9 of the best sailing boots tried and tested

Editor’s Personal Choice

Specifications SIZE RANGE: UK/EU 4-13/37-48 | UPPER: Synthetic/Cordura | LINING: Gore-Tex | SOLE: Gripdeck rubber | GAITER: Yes

Reasons to buy

Unique lacing system makes for a great fit

Great grip in dry and wet

Good toe protection for kneeling on deck (foredeck folks will approve)

Reasons to avoid

Fairly bulky

Gaiter toggle can get in the way

What we think of them…

These sailing boots, which are the Editor’s own personal choice of boot, were very comfortable with good grip to 53° in the dry. They are the top-of-the-range boots from Musto and have a unique elasticated lacing system.

This gives the sailing boots a snug fit around the leg, although we thought this could have been more useful if it continued further down to the ankle or the foot.

The Cordura gaiters are good, but the toggle at the back digs in if you’re helming with your calves resting against a surface.

There’s a fabric loop at the rear of the boot to aid getting them on, but it’s a bit fiddly to use. In spite of their bulk, these sailing boots gained praise from our testers.

2 Gill Tall Yachting Boot

BEST BUDGET BUY

Specifications SIZE RANGE: UK/EU 5.5-13/39-48 | UPPER: Rubber | LINING: Polyester | SOLE: Rubber | GAITER: No

Reasons to buy

Great value for money

Plenty of space for socks and comfort

Reasons to avoid

Lacking design features and insulation

What we think of them…

These boots are comfortable and easily the cheapest sea boot in our test. A shorter sailing boot variant is also available, and both come in junior sizes.

While they lack the design and features of the other boots on test, they were comfy, even if they weren’t as well insulated or the grip as sticky (43° in the dry).

There’s plenty of space in the boot’s toe box so toes don’t feel cramped and there is space for warm socks. They were easy enough to get on, but the high leg might not fit everyone’s leg shape.

Where many of the other boots taper around the ankle to give a secure fit, these didn’t.

3 LE CHAMEAU NEPTUNE SAILING BOOTS

BEST OCEAN BOOT

Specifications SIZE RANGE: UK/EU 6-12/39-47 | UPPER: Rubber | LINING: Neoprene | SOLE: Rubber | GAITER: Yes

RRP: £290

Reasons to buy

Very good grip

Great at keeping water out

Reasons to avoid

Gaiter toggle can get in the way

Socks tend to get pulled off when removing your foot

What we think of them…

As worn by Volvo Ocean Race crews, these are serious sailing boots. The neoprene liner provides insulation while the suction-cup design on the sole gives good grip: 50° in the dry, 54° in the wet.

There’s raw rubber inside the boot around the heel to grip feet snugly, although it also gripped socks, managing to pull them down inside the boot.

They have a well-drained gaiter that stops the Velcro on oilskin trousers from coming undone and helps keep water out.

The toggle at the back of the gaiter, however, digs into your leg when you’re kneeling down.

4 ZHIK ZK SEABOOT

BEST ON TEST

Specifications SIZE RANGE: UK/EU 5-12/38-47 | UPPER: Rubber/neoprene | LINING: Merino/neoprene | SOLE: Rubber | GAITER: Yes

Reasons to buy

Very warm and very comfortable

Gaiters to keep out water

Reasons to avoid

Style might not appeal to all

What we think of them…

The bold branding might not be for everyone, but these sailing boots had the best grip on test (54° dry, 53° wet) even if they did squeak annoyingly against the deck.

They were warm and extremely comfortable, thanks in part to the Merino lining and bouncy soles that absorb impact.

The gaiters were good, although the toggles on the inner leg catch each other unless they are tucked in. There were good handles on the front and rear of the leg to help get them on and off.

The neoprene helps to keep them light and easy to stow. If your mid-foot is high, you may find the fit a bit tight. Zhik also offers a sailing boot without the gaiter.

5 DUBARRY ULTIMA SAILING BOOTS

Specifications SIZE RANGE: UK/EU 5-12/38-47 | UPPER: Leather | LINING: Gore-Tex | SOLE: Polyurethane/rubber | GAITER: No

Reasons to buy

High quality boots

Soft, pliable leather

Reasons to avoid

Pricy

What we think of them…

These all-leather upper sailing boots had a lovely quality to them. The leather was soft and pliable and the whole team agreed they were the best looking and felt beautiful.

They have a loop to help pull them on, as well as a stretch panel at the back and they are also available in ‘ExtraFit’ sizes for the wide calved among us.

Again, the grip was disappointing to begin with but improved after a few days’ wear to 49° in the dry and slightly more in the wet.

The leather, with the Gore-Tex lining gave plenty of insulation without too much bulk, although the fit was rather hit and miss with our test team.

Buy it now on Dubarry.com

Buy it now on RobinsonsShoes.com

After initially disappointing grip results, the soles improved over time

6 DUBARRY CROSSHAVEN SAILING BOOTS

Specifications SIZE RANGE: UK/EU 5-12/38-47 | UPPER: Leather/ Gore-Tex/Cordura | LINING: Gore-Tex | SOLE: Polyurethane/rubber | GAITER: Yes

Reasons to buy

Loads of features for comfort and ease of use

Great weather proofing

Reasons to avoid

Initial grip not great

Expensive

What we think of them…

The large gaiter, with two retro reflective stripes, conceals handy leather tabs with finger holes to help pull these Gore-Tex-lined sailing boots on. They are very well made, as one would expect for the price.

The lower section of the sailing boot is leather with a protective rubber panel around the toe and heel of the foot, which also gives grip to kick them off easily.

The fit is a bit narrow, especially around the toes, but the soft insulated lining helps them fit well.

Initially the grip was 44° in the dry, but testing a worn pair (owned by one of our team) showed their grip improves over time.

Buy it now from Dubarry.com

Buy it now on RobinsonsShoes.com

7 GILL PERFORMANCE RACE BOOTS

Specifications SIZE RANGE: UK/EU 5.5-11/39-46 | UPPER: Synthetic | LINING: Soft-touch polyester | SOLE: Thermoplastic polyurethane | GAITER: No

Reasons to buy

Useful side handles with which to pull boots on

Very good grip

Reasons to avoid

Side handles add bulk

What we think of them…

The team agreed these warm, breathable sailing boots from Gill were good and solid. The leg of the boot did feel stiff, but softer than the Henri Lloyd boot and it may well soften more in time.

The large side handles (one on each side) add bulk, but make getting them on easy, while the prominent wedge on the heel makes removing them easy by catching it under the toe of the other foot without damaging them.

The leg of the sailing boot is fabric with protective areas around the ankles, while the base/outsole is moulded TPU.

The sole had a good grip and offered a reading of 52° in both wet and dry before it slipped.

8 Zhik 400 Sailing Boots

Specifications SIZE RANGE: UK/EU 5-13/38-48 | UPPER: waterproof fabric| LINING: breathable fabric| SOLE: Rubber | GAITER: No

Reasons to buy

Very good grip

Great at keeping water out

Warm and cosy

Reasons to avoid

If you wear these without salopettes, there is a risk of water getting in, as there is no gaiter.

What we think of them…

The Zhik Seaboot 400 are super lightweight and extremely comfortable to wear as they have an inner fit of a slip-on trainer so your arch and heel are supported; the ankle support is also good so no chafe.

A loop at the back of the boot makes them really easy to pull on and an adjustable Velcro strap across the top means I could get the fit just right.

The woven outer is breathable and waterproof.

Previously, I have owned rubber sailing boots with poor breathability, which usually means damp socks and the inevitable odour issues.

I didn’t find the Zhik Seaboot 400 too hot to wear while out on the water and in November off Les Sables d’Olonne my feet and lower legs were kept warm but not too hot and sweaty.

When submerged by the odd wave (I was wearing my salopettes at the time), my feet were still dry and as the outer is woven and not traditional rubber, it dried quickly.

The sole is lightweight and grips well on all of the boat surfaces tested.

The soles, made from Michelin rubber, grip superbly well on wet decks but are also flexible so you have the confidence to move quickly if needed.

There is also additional heel and toe protection.

CONCLUSION: WHICH SAILING BOOTS PERFORMED BEST?

The cost will be a big consideration, with £284 covering the difference between the cheapest and the most expensive. For value for money, no other sailing boots on test could compete with the Gill Tall Yachting Boot. The fact they come in short or tall and sizes down to UK size 4 only adds to their appeal.

The Chameau Alizé is a good mid-range boot, as is the Gill Performance, but spending a little more will get you boots with gaiters.

The Musto sailing boots were extremely good, although they were pricey, and for that reason they were pipped to the top spot by the Zhik ZK Seaboot, which had the best grip, good gaiters, were warm and comfortable to spend the day in, and are easy to put on and take off.

HOW WE TESTED THE SAILING BOOTS

The sailing boots were initially tested over a three-day sailing trip in Dutch waters.While our evenings below decks were warm, the temperature during the day was bitterly cold.

The boots were worn by the YM test team and swapped regularly so we all got a chance to wear different boots as we went about our different roles on board, in both rain and shine.

The sailing boots were then subjected to a wet and dry incline test on the bathing platform of the Bestevaer 45ST Pure, which we could adjust by winching the halyard attached to the end.

After the initial test, the team then wore the sailing boots that fitted them best over the season and reported back.

Some manufacturers do produce boots specifically for female sailors, but most of the sailing boots we tested were unisex and came in a wide range of sizes for both men and women.

All photos: Graham Snook Photography

